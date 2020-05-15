Team Little Rock honors Police Week

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs | Airmen from the 19th Security Forces Squadron render a 21 gun salute at the closing...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs | Airmen from the 19th Security Forces Squadron render a 21 gun salute at the closing remembrance ceremony May 15, 2020 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. Each year on the week of May 15 is National Police Week and pays tribute to local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs) see less | View Image Page

As the largest career field in the Air Force, it’s the job of security forces to protect, defend and fight. They are the first line of defense; wherever there’s an Air Force asset, there’s a defender there protecting it.



This week was special for the 19th Airlift Wing’s Security Forces Squadron and OSI Detachment 327 as they honored law enforcement during National Police Week, May 11-15.



In 1963, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as the Peace Officers Memorial Day; the week in which that date falls is National Police Week. The annual observance commemorates law enforcement officers who've fallen in the line of duty.



“Normally, this week is full of events aimed to celebrate our culture, engage with and educate the public, build camaraderie, and honor our fallen brothers and sisters in blue,” said Maj. Andrew Ferguson, 19th SFS commander. “COVID-19 placed many constraints on being able to do that, but instead of cancelling everything, we decided that we could and should still remind the public of the sacrifices made by so many and honor our fallen comrades.”



This year provided unique challenges but didn’t deter 19th SFS Defenders from honoring hero’s past and present. Following COVID-19 physical distancing and safety measures, the Defenders held a 28-hour ruck march honoring local Office of Special Investigations agents and SF members around Heritage Park, culminating in a remembrance ceremony.



“Although we are only naming these 28 heroes, many more across security forces, OSI and the wider law enforcement family have been killed in the line of duty,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Kell, 19th SFS patrolman and emcee of the remembrance ceremony. “All of the fallen gave their lives in service to our communities and our country.”



The week ended with a somber closing ceremony at the Vandenberg Main Gate where photos of fallen Defenders and special agents have been posted all week. At the end of the ceremony, the Defenders held a 21-gun salute and played Taps for fallen police officers.



"Our Defenders’ actions and service honor the fallen every single day, not just during Police Week,” Ferguson said at the closing ceremony. “Their memory and service continues through each of you. You and others before you are a special part of this diverse and selfless family.”