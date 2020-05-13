Behind the Mask- Pfc. Matthew Thomas

Pfc. Matthew Thomas, a military police with the 290th Military Police Company, based at Parkville, Maryland, directs residents through checkpoints as they arrive for COVID-19 testing appointments. A squad of 8 from the 290th MP Co. were assisting at the Glen Burnie VEIP Station to mitigate the flow of patients in hospitals for testing.



Thomas, a resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, is playing a role in Maryland’s major pandemic response story early military career. He completed his initial training and joined his unit in August 2019.



Thomas had an interest in serving in the military and found a perfect fit with the National Guard. He got the chance to serve his country while exploring other full-time career options without having to move his family.



“I chose to become military police, because I have always had a passion for helping my community,” said Thomas.



Thomas knew he would have the opportunity to help his community after joining the National Guard, that chance to serve arrived sooner than he originally realized. One such mission put him in White Oak, Maryland, a neighboring town, where he encountered many of his neighbors. A special moment he described, as his neighbors had the chance to see him in action.



“A lot of them know I‘m in the National Guard but they don’t know exactly what the National Guard really does. So having them see me out there guiding and helping people out, it kind of shows what we are really about,” added Thomas.



Thomas works as a member service representative at a credit union full time. He spoke about the calling to serve in the Maryland National Guard does not come without sacrifice. Some Soldiers have limited time to make it home to see family and it can be stressful for some.



“You learn to be flexible, you work day-to-day. You don’t worry about what is going on next week. So today, I am worried about the mission of today,” said Thomas. “I will show up the next day, ready for what comes.”

