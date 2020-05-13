Behind the Mask - Sgt. Aaron Brown

Sgt. Aaron Brown, a member of the 290th Military Police Company, based at Parkville, Maryland, runs the Maryland National Guard’s operations on the ground at the Glen Burnie VEIP Station. His squad of seven have been alternating between supporting food bank missions and assisting with traffic flow at COVID-19 testing sites.



Brown, a current resident of Waldorf, Maryland, is originally from Washington D.C., and answered the call to serve over 6 years ago when he joined the DC National Guard, before coming to Maryland as a military police. With military parents and relatives working as first responders, Brown developed an affinity for service.



“I definitely wanted to serve my community. I always wanted to become a hero and that was basically what the Army was [for me],” said Brown.



Brown and the rest of his unit were at their monthly training when they got the news that they were being activated. Since their call up in March, the 290th MP Co. has helped distribute thousands of meals and helped the state of Maryland with testing many residents. For Brown, just being able to help people is rewarding enough and gives him the motivation to continue the mission.



“My favorite part of the job is waking up and actually saying that I am making a difference,” added Brown. “You have kids out there who say, ‘I want to be that [a Soldier] when I grow up and I was once one of those kids.”



For Brown, he is not only supporting the state initiative to fight COVID-19, he is realizing a dream. A dream he had since childhood.



Brown is making the best of his time serving the state during this time of crisis. As he walks around the testing site checking on his squad, the rapport he has with his Soldiers is evident. They are all smiles and are seemingly good natured despite the occasional long days. That comradery is important for squads, they are not alone in any situation and should be able to rely on each other.



“Working out with my squad and hanging out with my squad, getting to know them even more. During drill weekends we don’t really have that connection,” said Brown. “During this pandemic, I got to know my Soldiers and they got to know me.”

