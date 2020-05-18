RAF Feltwell VTF provides pet care, ensures MWD readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Sparks | U.S. Army Sgt. Victoria Rincon, Royal Air Force Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Sparks | U.S. Army Sgt. Victoria Rincon, Royal Air Force Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility non-commissioned officer in charge and animal care specialist, takes the temperature of a military working dog assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a wellness exam at RAF Feltwell, England, May 13, 2020. The VTF helps maintain the health of the MWDs and servicemember pets by performing wellness exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and basic sick call procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks) see less | View Image Page

The RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility helps maintain the health of the military working dogs and servicemember’s pets in the local area by performing wellness exams, vaccines, health certificates and basic sick call exams.



To accomplish this, the VTF, which is operated by U.S. Army servicemembers and civilian contractors, focuses on several key missions to maintain the readiness for the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refueling Wing. The clinic also handles all food and water inspections for use by the tri-base area coming from the U.K.



“Our primary mission is to provide 24/7 care to all of the military working dogs at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, the 100th Air Refueling Wing and dogs that might deploy out of this location,” said U.S. Army Capt. Samantha Warner, U.K. Veterinary Services branch chief. “That includes normal routine care, as well as emergency care or sick call for the military working dogs in the area.”



U.S. Army veterinarian officers are also Public Health officers, which means they have additional duties such as inspecting food and water sources. This responsibility requires the officers to visit locations across the U.K. to conduct inspections, which limits their availability at the veterinary clinic.



“We have to send someone out to inspect the actual facility that provides the food or water,” Warner said. “We also work with the U.S. Air Force Public Health who inspect the places on base while we cover the places outside of garrison.”



The clinic also provides care services for pets on a space-available basis, and provides information for servicemembers with pets preparing for a permanent change of station.



“We do vaccines, prescriptions, dentals and reproductive surgeries among other services,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Victoria Rincon, RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility non-commissioned officer in-charge and animal care specialist.



The RAF Feltwell VTF simultaneous effort to maintain the readiness of our MWDs and provide care for our servicemember’s pets is an example of how the Liberty Wing’s sustained worldwide capabilities continues to thrive.



For more information about the RAF Feltwell Veterinary Treatment Facility, call DSN 226-7097 or commercial 01638-52-7097.



If you have an upcoming permanent change of station to or from the European theater, relocation tips can be found by visiting: https://www.army.mil/article/235332.