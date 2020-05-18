Liberty Wing Defenders remember fallen during National Police Week

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | Airmen from the 48th Security Forces Squadron and the 100th SFS raise the U.S. flag...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | Airmen from the 48th Security Forces Squadron and the 100th SFS raise the U.S. flag during a morning reveille ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 11, 2020. The ceremony was held to mark the beginning of National Police Week, an annual time of remembrance to commemorate those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- 48th Security Forces Squadron Airmen commemorated National Police Week May 10-16.



National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.



“In 1962, John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week thereof, National Police Week,” said Tech. Sgt. Marquin King, 48th SFS NCO in charge of police services. “It is a time for us to commemorate our fallen defenders and fellow law enforcement officers around the world.”



The squadron held several events throughout the week including a close-combat capture the flag challenge, a fallen warrior candlelight vigil, and a final guardmount and closing ceremony. During the guardmount, a roll call was performed where the names of 14 fallen Defenders were called out.



National Police Week events at RAF Lakenheath are usually celebrated in conjunction with the 100th SFS at RAF Mildenhall as well as local constabularies, but amid COVID-19 restrictions and guidance, the week's events this year were scaled back.



“Even though we were restricted on some of the things we could do, the ultimate goal is to commemorate and show appreciation for our fallen heroes,” said King. “We do it all for them.”