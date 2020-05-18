Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Defenders remember fallen during National Police Week

    Liberty Wing Defenders remember fallen during National Police Week

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | Airmen from the 48th Security Forces Squadron and the 100th SFS raise the U.S. flag......

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.18.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- 48th Security Forces Squadron Airmen commemorated National Police Week May 10-16.

    National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

    “In 1962, John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week thereof, National Police Week,” said Tech. Sgt. Marquin King, 48th SFS NCO in charge of police services. “It is a time for us to commemorate our fallen defenders and fellow law enforcement officers around the world.”

    The squadron held several events throughout the week including a close-combat capture the flag challenge, a fallen warrior candlelight vigil, and a final guardmount and closing ceremony. During the guardmount, a roll call was performed where the names of 14 fallen Defenders were called out.

    National Police Week events at RAF Lakenheath are usually celebrated in conjunction with the 100th SFS at RAF Mildenhall as well as local constabularies, but amid COVID-19 restrictions and guidance, the week's events this year were scaled back.

    “Even though we were restricted on some of the things we could do, the ultimate goal is to commemorate and show appreciation for our fallen heroes,” said King. “We do it all for them.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 05:26
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Memorial
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    POW
    MIA
    shoot house
    Defenders
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Police Week
    National Police Week
    reveille
    Liberty Wing
    Ghost Walkers

