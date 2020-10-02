Public Health Airmen Receive SABC Training

by Staff Sgt. Andrew Fox, 4th Combat Camera Squadron



JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. –

The 628th Medical Group trains Joint Base Charleston Airmen for their Self-Aid Buddy Care (SABC) hands-on readiness requirement. The training teaches Airmen how to treat battlefield and everyday injuries before medical personnel arrive. SABC requires a hands-on portion taught by a qualified instructor. All Airmen complete this as a training every three years or pre-deployment.

Technical Sergeant David Munton, NCOIC Warrior Operational Medical Clinic, 628th Medical Group, instructs a majority of the base’s SABC training, including public health Airmen located down the hall from his office. Junior Airmen from the public health flight needed SABC training and Munton helped them meet that requirement on February 10, 2020. Munton said, “SABC is one of the most useful trainings the Air Force provides, because it can be helpful for members in the military and civilian world.” The public health airmen learned and practiced techniques with tourniquets and pressure-bar bandages. The training includes scenario-based questions about various wounds types and treatments, when to use combat gauze, and how to recognize medical emergency situations. Airmen complete a computer-based training segment before the hands-on portion, but one of the public health Airman preferred the hands-on. Airman First Class, Alexandra Simons, Public Health, Operational Readiness Squadron, 628th Medical Group, said, “I prefer the hands-on training over the CBT; it just makes sense to practice for real-life medical situations.”

