Iowa Army and Air National Guard open COVID-19 testing site in Storm Lake Iowa.

Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and the Army National Guard’s D Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion have opened a joint COVID-19 testing site in Storm Lake Iowa.



Iowa Air National Guard Lt. Col. Pennings, the Officer In charge of the COVID-19 testing site, said that the mission of the site was to provide manpower and logistical support to the storm lake community and the Test Iowa mission.



According to Pennings, service members from various carrier fields, including medical technicians are working closely with civilian medical professionals and gaining hands-on experience while increasing mission readiness.



Pennings also said that the site was set up in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health and that the community relationship in Storm Lake was very positive.



“The community partners have been welcoming and supportive, such a phenomenal partnership”, said Pennings.



The testing site in Storm Lake is currently scheduled through May 22nd but the decision whether or not to extend the closing date will be made later this week.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 Story ID: 370167 Location: STORM LAKE, IA, US