648th MEB Welcomes New Brigade Commander, Col. Brian Ellis

Colonel Brian Ellis, the incoming brigade commander of the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, passes the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald DeLoach, the brigade command sergeant major of the 648th MEB, during a virtual change of command ceremony at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia on May 16, 2020. The passing of the colors symbolizes Ellis' trust in DeLoach as his senior enlisted advisor and the custodian of the colors. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine

Colonel Kevin Hamm relinquished command of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to Col. Brian Ellis during a virtual ceremony at Clay National Guard Center May 16, 2020. Command Sergeant Major Ronald DeLoach assumed senior enlisted advisor responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj Brandon Cook at the same event.



Hamm, who led the brigade since July 2018, passed the 648th MEB colors to Ellis, signifying the official transfer of power for the “Hydra Brigade”, an organization of more than 1,700 Georgia Guardsmen. Hamm’s tour of command oversaw the brigade’s response to Hurricane Michael in 2018 and 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment’s participation in exercise Big Bow at Fort Riley, Kansas in June 2019. Hamm’s command culminated with activation of soldiers across the brigade in response to COVID-19 and seeing-off the 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment on the unit’s deployment to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in May 2020.



Hamm has served over 29 years in the Army, 18 of which have been in the Georgia Army National Guard. Hamm enlisted in the Florida Army National Guard in 1991 as a ROTC cadet at the University of West Florida and commissioned into the regular Army as an artillery officer in 1993. Hamm deployed to Haiti from 1994 to 1995 in support of Operation Uphold and Restore Democracy as the fire support officer of Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment. Hamm became the battalion maintenance officer of 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment when he joined the Georgia Army National Guard in 2002, and later deployed with the unit to Iraq in 2005 as the assistant operations officer in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He deployed to Afghanistan with 1-118 FAR in 2009 as the battalion’s executive officer during Operation Enduring Freedom. After successful detachment command of the Georgia Guard Training Center and serving as executive officer of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hamm returned to 1-118 FAR to command the battalion from November 2012 to April 2015. Hamm served as the Georgia National Guard J-5 plans officer before taking command of the 648th MEB in July 2018.



Hamm’s next assignment is chief of the joint staff of the Georgia National Guard.



Colonel Brian Ellis has served over 29 years between the Illinois, Virginia, Washington, and Georgia National Guards. Ellis enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard in 1991 as a cannon crewmember and commissioned through Southern Illinois University’s ROTC program in 1994 as an infantry lieutenant. From 2004 to 2005, Ellis deployed to Kuwait as a battery commander in 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. After joining the Georgia Army National Guard in 2008, Ellis deployed to Afghanistan as the executive officer of 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment from 2009 to 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Ellis served as the Georgia Army National Guard chief of mobilization readiness following the deployment, as well as commanded 1-121 IN from September 2011 to March 2013. Ellis’ most recent assignments and mobilizations includes director of military assistance, Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq) from 2017 to 2018 and director J-7, Special Operations Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq) from 2019 to 2020.



The 648th MEB activated in 2007 and became federally recognized in 2009. Elements of the 648th MEB deployed for the first time in 2009 and 2010 when the 810th Engineer Company and 190th Military Police Company, respectively, deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2012, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 648th MEB deployed to Afghanistan where the brigade received a Meritorious Unit Citation and its first campaign streamer.