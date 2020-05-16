Cal Guardsmen responding to COVID-19 receive care packages

Service members from the California National Guard's Joint Task Force 115 logistics section delivered hygiene care packages full of toiletries and other essentials such as shampoo, toothpaste, lip balm, deodorant, and sunscreen to fellow Guardsmen working in food banks and medical facilities as part of the statewide COVID-19 response on May 12, 2020. The packages were created and donated by Operation Gratitude.
The nonprofit group’s mission, since 2003, is to provide morale-boosting care packages for service members, veterans and first responders working domestically and those deployed overseas. The state’s response to COVID-19 has activated thousands of guardsmen, many of them assigned away from home and working in the field which presented an opportunity for the care package initiative.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
