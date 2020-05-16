Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guardsmen responding to COVID-19 receive care packages

    Photo By Master Sgt. Forest Decker | U.S. Army Spc. Raul Guerrero, a Joint Task Force 115 supply specialist in the...... read more read more

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    California National Guard   

    Service members from the California National Guard's Joint Task Force 115 logistics section delivered hygiene care packages full of toiletries and other essentials such as shampoo, toothpaste, lip balm, deodorant, and sunscreen to fellow Guardsmen working in food banks and medical facilities as part of the statewide COVID-19 response on May 12, 2020. The packages were created and donated by Operation Gratitude.

    The nonprofit group’s mission, since 2003, is to provide morale-boosting care packages for service members, veterans and first responders working domestically and those deployed overseas. The state’s response to COVID-19 has activated thousands of guardsmen, many of them assigned away from home and working in the field which presented an opportunity for the care package initiative.

