KFOR RC-E delivers essential aid to Kosovo communities

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo--Personnel from Kosovo Force Regional Command East assisted the Red Cross in the delivery of flour and disinfectant alcohol May 14, 2020 to Kosovo communities.



A total of eight tons of flour and disinfectant alcohol were distributed to a primary school in Suvi Do (Suhadolli), a medical clinic in Ugljare (Uglar), and a Red Cross facility in Gracanica (Gracanice).



Vojin Drobnajakovic, the disaster management coordinator of the Mitrovica (Mitrovice) Red Cross chapter (RCC), said the RCC requested support from KFOR RC-E to deliver the supplies.



“The Red Cross acquired these goods and KFOR troops helped us deliver them to the communities,” said Drobnajakovic. “Our Red Cross volunteers will receive the goods and distribute them to families and medical clinics in need.”



KFOR RC-E combined the efforts of its maneuver battalion and liaison monitoring team (LMT) elements to accomplish the request by the RCC.



“The maneuver battalion typically does not conduct community outreach operations,” said 1st. Lt. Ian Rogers, a platoon leader with RC-E’s maneuver battalion, organic to the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion 162nd Infantry Regiment. “However we are always ready to support the people and institutions of Kosovo and provide support in any way we can. We are happy to lend a helping hand.”



Maj. Marija Pozenel, RC-E’s Slovenian LMT commander whose team also assisted with the delivery of the flour and disinfectant alcohol, said RC-E troops have taken the proper measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during their operations.



“Our troops continue to wear face coverings if social distancing is not possible,” said Pozenel. “Our mission has not changed and together with all KFOR RC-E troops we will continue to support the people of Kosovo.”



Rogers said that his maneuver battalion troops relied on KFOR RC-E’s liaison monitoring team’s strong community relationships to coordinate the delivery of the essential goods.



LMTs interact with community leaders throughout Kosovo regularly to ensure the safety and security of community members and foster positive relationships between Kosovo communities and KFOR.



“Maintaining a dialogue with the communities in which we operate is very important to us,” said Capt. Konstantinos Gkemitzopoulos, RC-E’s Greek LMT commander. “We received the Red Cross’ request for support and acted quickly to coordinate KFOR RC-E personnel to help deliver the supplies.”



Despite recent restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KFOR RC-E troops are continuing their operations.



“We are happy to help with the delivery of these needed supplies,” said Col. Eric Riley, RC-E commander. “ Regional Command East’s primary mission is to contribute to the safety and security of the area, but it’s an honor to help the Institutions in Kosovo during these challenging times.”