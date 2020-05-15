9th RW Salute to Northern California with flyover

Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – Pilots take to the sky in T-38 Talons in part of Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential personnel who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as those staying at home to "flatten the curve" of the virus.
The formation was led by the T-38 instructor pilot, 1st Lt Kyle Carver with three combat-ready T-38 pilots from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing.
"Recce Town would like to express our sincerest gratitude to those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re honored to be able to continue a show of thanks for more medical professionals and first responders of Northern California." said 1Lt Kyle Carver, T-38 Instructor Pilot.
T-38 Talons are a useful part of the mission at Beale Air Force Base, with the companion training program, it allows U-2 pilots to keep training and flight hours current.
The flyover took-off from Beale Air Force Base, and passed over a number of medical facilities from Redding to Placerville. Starting in Redding, then continuing on to Red Bluff, Chico, Paradise, Nevada City, Placerville and Auburn before returning to base.
