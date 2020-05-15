Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th RW Salute to Northern California with flyover

    Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | U.S. Air Force pilots preform preflight inspections before take-off at Beale Air Force...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Colville McFee 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – Pilots take to the sky in T-38 Talons in part of Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential personnel who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as those staying at home to "flatten the curve" of the virus.

    The formation was led by the T-38 instructor pilot, 1st Lt Kyle Carver with three combat-ready T-38 pilots from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing.

    "Recce Town would like to express our sincerest gratitude to those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re honored to be able to continue a show of thanks for more medical professionals and first responders of Northern California." said 1Lt Kyle Carver, T-38 Instructor Pilot.

    T-38 Talons are a useful part of the mission at Beale Air Force Base, with the companion training program, it allows U-2 pilots to keep training and flight hours current.

    The flyover took-off from Beale Air Force Base, and passed over a number of medical facilities from Redding to Placerville. Starting in Redding, then continuing on to Red Bluff, Chico, Paradise, Nevada City, Placerville and Auburn before returning to base.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, 9th RW Salute to Northern California with flyover, by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

