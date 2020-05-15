9th RW Salute to Northern California with flyover

Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – Pilots take to the sky in T-38 Talons in part of Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential personnel who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as those staying at home to "flatten the curve" of the virus.



The formation was led by the T-38 instructor pilot, 1st Lt Kyle Carver with three combat-ready T-38 pilots from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing.



"Recce Town would like to express our sincerest gratitude to those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re honored to be able to continue a show of thanks for more medical professionals and first responders of Northern California." said 1Lt Kyle Carver, T-38 Instructor Pilot.



T-38 Talons are a useful part of the mission at Beale Air Force Base, with the companion training program, it allows U-2 pilots to keep training and flight hours current.



The flyover took-off from Beale Air Force Base, and passed over a number of medical facilities from Redding to Placerville. Starting in Redding, then continuing on to Red Bluff, Chico, Paradise, Nevada City, Placerville and Auburn before returning to base.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.15.2020 21:35 Story ID: 370135 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US