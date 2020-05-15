Florida Guardsmen Thank Community Partners for their Support

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 50th Regional Support Group’s (RSG) Headquarter Company present a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 50th Regional Support Group’s (RSG) Headquarter Company present a certificate of appreciation to Dean Moreau. Moreau is the owner of a local restaurant that has played an important role in the 50th RSG’s ability to support units in the field during Florida’s COVID-19 response operations. see less | View Image Page

Homestead, Fla. – When state emergencies or natural disasters require Soldiers from the Florida Guard’s 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) to mobilize, Sgt. Maj. Mitch Riviera is ready. As the senior logistics noncommissioned officer for the 50th RSG, he has a network of local partners ready to help him support his plans – from lodging Soldiers to feeding them.



“If it wasn’t for the local economy and the vendors located near our armory during the Guard’s response, we would have a difficult time housing all the Soldiers coming from outside our county on orders,” said Riviera. “During an activation, it is critical for us to have the ability to accommodate a large number of Soldiers relatively quickly, and our local partners allow us to have that built-in flexibility.”



However, when Florida’s COVID-19 response started, Riviera was faced with a unique challenge: due to the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus in the South Florida area, some of the local partners he usually relied upon to assist had already started to shut down operations or severely restrict them.



“We started making calls and realized we had to adapt quickly,” Riviera said. “Fortunately, many local businesses have worked with us in the past and know us, so they made arrangements to meet our needs within the scope of the state and counties’ emergency orders.”



Since the start of the state’s COVID-19 response operations, Riviera and his staff, in partnership with local hotels, restaurants and other businesses, have sustained hundreds of Florida Guardsmen assigned to Task Force 50th, Task Force Medical and, most recently, Joint Task Force Aid. Their efforts have allowed the Soldiers supporting Community Based Testing Sites and airports across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to focus on their mission and not worry about billeting or food.



For Sgt. Yashua Dominguez, one of the 50th RSG’s logisticians, providing timely support to the Soldiers and units in the field is critical. “We have a good working relationship with our subordinate units and our local partners. That has been the key to the success of our mission so far.”



In recognition of the important role these partners have played in the 50th RSG’s ability to support units in the field, Soldiers from the 50th have started visiting local businesses to thank them for their assistance and present them with certificates of appreciation. So far, the 50th has presented six certificates to local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.



“The 50th RSG’s relationship with local businesses in South Florida spans multiple decades. It is an honor to recognize old and new business partners that sustain our organization into the future,” said Maj. Ray Nagley, the 50th RSG’s senior logistician. “Regardless of whether South Florida faces a Hurricane, COVID-19, or any other type of activation, thanks to their support we will always get through it together.”