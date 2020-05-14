CDC and SAC welcome spring

Children and staff at the Child Development Center are “Welcoming Spring” with a bulletin board decorating contest held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., during the first full week of May.



“We wanted to have some fun with the staff and children because, well, why not have fun at work?” said Kristi Baker, trainer and curriculum specialist at the Marine Corps Community Services’ CDC facility on base. “Every class including (School Aged Care) were tasked to come up with a Spring Bulletin Board and then the staff decided to turn it into a fun contest.”



Using construction paper, tissue paper, glue, tape, fishing line, staplers and more, the staff worked closely with children to design trees, flowers, butterflies and rainbows, decorating their designated areas. Some of the children even made bugs out of construction paper, and matched the theme to nursery rhymes. Each classroom participated to include:



• Infant classroom (6 weeks to 12 months)

• Pre-toddler classroom (1 year olds)

• Toddler classroom (2 year olds)

• Pre-school classroom (3-5 year olds)

• SAC (5-12 year olds)



When asked what they like making the best, these were some of the responses from the children:



“The butterflies, because they fly,” said 2-year-old Aiden.



“The rainbow!” said 4-year-old Lily.



“One of the lead teachers came and gave Starbucks cards to all of us for doing awesome,” said Sheriaka, lead program assistant.



At the CDC, one room displays a wall-sized board containing a tree towering over 7 feet tall, with a sun and over-arching rainbow, flowers and bugs, calling it “Spring Things.” In another, they created a tree adorned with flowers and a white picket fence, butterflies and ladybugs. One board had a 3-Dimensional effect, with leaves that reached out from the wall, and a small pond for the bugs and flowers to enjoy. In the Infant Room, the entrance is decorated with flowers displaying hand-prints, butterflies, and other critters announcing that they are “Buggin’ for Spring-time.”



The judges were Evan Schmidt, pest control technician, Angelica Benavidez, MCCS operations officer, Veronica Reveles, MCCS operations assistant, and James Rogers, MCCS computer technician.



“They were given a paper with all of the bulletin boards listed and they picked the one that they liked the most,” Kristi Baker said. “Then we had a barbeque for everyone because they are all winners! All of the boards were awesome. First place classroom children and staff were given a ‘29 minute award’ from Kimberley Ragnone, CDC director. This means that they can leave 29 minutes early if they like on a given day.

