Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The "Great Place" recognizes healthcare workers

    The &quot;Great Place&quot; recognizes healthcare workers

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Miriam Espinoza | A multi-ship helicopter flyover to honor healthcare professionals in the Central Texas...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    A multi-ship helicopter flyover to honor healthcare professionals in the Central Texas area in recognition of their ongoing fight against COVID-19 too place 15 May.

    The flight, consisting of helicopters from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, will pass over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Gatesville recognizing the heroic efforts healthcare workers have made in the fight against the corona virus.

    “This aerial salute honors our tremendous healthcare providers for their brave and tireless dedication to the Soldiers, Families, and Civilians of Fort Hood. These professionals enable our military mission and make Fort Hood, 'The Great Place.' Thank You," said Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.15.2020 15:50
    Story ID: 370110
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The "Great Place" recognizes healthcare workers, by SFC Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORT HOOD
    TEMPLE
    HONOR
    GEORGETOWN
    KILLEEN
    COPPERAS COVE
    FLIGHT
    TEXAS
    ROUND ROCK
    GATESVILLE
    HARKER HEIGHTS
    CEDAR PARK
    COVID19c
    HEALT CARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT