The "Great Place" recognizes healthcare workers

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Miriam Espinoza | A multi-ship helicopter flyover to honor healthcare professionals in the Central Texas area in recognition of their ongoing fight against COVID-19 too place 15 May. The flight, consisting of helicopters from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, will pass over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Gatesville recognizing the heroic efforts healthcare workers have made in the fight against the corona virus. see less | View Image Page