The "Great Place" recognizes healthcare workers

A multi-ship helicopter flyover to honor healthcare professionals in the Central Texas area in recognition of their ongoing fight against COVID-19 too place 15 May.
The flight, consisting of helicopters from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, will pass over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Gatesville recognizing the heroic efforts healthcare workers have made in the fight against the corona virus.
“This aerial salute honors our tremendous healthcare providers for their brave and tireless dedication to the Soldiers, Families, and Civilians of Fort Hood. These professionals enable our military mission and make Fort Hood, 'The Great Place.' Thank You," said Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general.
