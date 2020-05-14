Giving care to caregivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Veterans are special, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Michigan wants to ensure that no veterans residing in the two veterans homes in the state, fall victim to the coronavirus.

To this end, three Soldiers are on a rotating duty at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette. They are screening the home’s employees as they come on shift.

“This way they can identify any employees with possible COVID-19 related symptoms prior to allowing them in,” said Master Sgt. Jason Cain, the battalion operations non-commissioned officer for the 107th Engineer Battalion.

Cain said the directive came from the Michigan State Adjutant General, and said he was tasked with the role because of his location in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, he found three Soldiers who volunteered for the chance to help the home by helping the employees.

“It’s what the Jacobetti employees needed. They needed to focus on taking care of the residents who live there, and this is a way our Soldiers could integrate and assist with their needs,” said Cain.

There are 180 residents at the home, and 250 employees overall, so there are many employees who need to be screened throughout the day. The Soldiers take the temperature of the staff at the front entrance and check for any other signs of the virus. Although the employees have been tested for the coronavirus this provides continual maintenance checks preventing anyone with the virus entering the home.

“It’s one of the frontlines preventing anything getting into the facility,” said Ron Oja, the administrator for the Jacobetti Home. “It’s nice to have somebody that’s designated and not a rotating position throughout the facility.”

Oja said working with the National Guard has been a very easy experience. They’ve adjusted to the home’s time table and are very accommodating overall. He said the staff appreciates the familiarity of the same three Soldiers being there.

“I think it’s nice to have somebody that’s consistent. They’re professional, and any guidance we give is followed very well,” said Oja.

One of those professional Soldiers is Sgt. Tyesha Johnson, a bridging specialist with the 1437th Multi-Role Bridging Company based in Sault Ste. Marie, who has been on orders since the end of March. Although not an Army medic, but she has kept her combat lifesaver certification up to date. She said the other two Soldiers have as well, and what they are doing is not really hard, but she does feel it is important.

“I would say it’s important because it relieves any additional stress that the employees may have because these are very trying, hard, and confusing times,” said Johnson. “I think it’s important to assist and making sure the employees are not coming in sick. Making sure that they’re keeping up with the guidelines, so that when they’re working that’s all they have to do is worry about working, not worry about if that person working net to them is sick.”

Johnson said the staff has been very helpful, and she finds it reassuring that if she needs help the other two Soldiers live close by and can lend a hand if need be. This has not been necessary, but it does reassure her to know her comrades are close by. She has now been there for over a month, knows the staff and residents a lot better, than when she initially started.

“At first it was a little odd because it is a nursing home, but after a while you get to know the staff and the people who live there,” said Johnson. “It’s a pretty good place to be at, and I’m glad that I got the opportunity to work there.”

For several years Johnson has had the desire to volunteer at the home when she used to live down the street from it, but never found the time with work and school. She is happy to have finally made it over there to help.

“I’m glad that I got a chance to at least do something to give back, and offer support to the community,”

The front lines have moved during the pandemic, but the Michigan National Guard is still there helping to keep the staff who serve the veterans of the Jacobetti Home safe. They, more than anybody, know how special the veterans are. (Story by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

