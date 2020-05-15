Going above and beyond helping others

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | Jenna Tolbert is dressed as Mrs. Claus during a Christmas party her husband’s club...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | Jenna Tolbert is dressed as Mrs. Claus during a Christmas party her husband’s club was holding. Her husband, Staff Sgt. Bill Tolbert is standing in uniform behind Santa. Tolbert the president of the Flint chapter of the One of Many Veterans Motorcycle Club. Recently the family won the Arsenal of Democracy Chapter volunteer family of the year award, part of the Association of the United States Army, because of the many events they participate in. (Picture provided by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Bill Tolbert) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich. – Serving is what Soldiers do, be that country or community, some Soldiers go beyond and serve other Soldiers and former Soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Bill Tolbert goes beyond the call of duty and provides help to veterans and Soldiers in need. For doing this, he and his family received an award from the Arsenal of Democracy Chapter part of the Association of the United States Army.

“The AUSA volunteer family of the year award recognizes an exceptional army family who have dedicated volunteer service, significantly contributes to improving army wellbeing, and the wellbeing of the local community. We place high value on our families and our family support and it’s extremely important to recognize and involve the entire family,” said retired Brig. Gen. Mark Montjar, president of the chapter.

The chapter serves the entire state of Michigan, and is just one of 121 chapters the AUSA has around the world. The AUSA is a non-profit organization that honors those who are serving or have served and gives them a voice. It has many awards for Soldiers, but not many for the entire family. It makes the volunteer family of the year award special, this year the Tolbert family won for the state because throughout the year they do a lot.

“What stood out to me and the board of directors was the things that they’ve done in the last year and a half, when I looked at the application and looked at the things that they did it was quite extensive, probably more extensive than some of the others that I have seen in the past.”

AUSA understands how important the family is in what Soldiers do, and so made an award that acknowledges them along with the Soldier. Because while Tolbert does a great deal, his family is always there helping.

“They continually do things to support Soldiers, families and veterans, I think it’s outstanding what they do,” said Maj. Brian Snedden.

Commander of the 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, based out of Howell, Snedden is the one who nominated Tolbert. When Snedden first heard of the award his thought immediately went to Tolbert as the perfect nomination because he has seen what he does when he is not on duty through social media.

“Staff Sgt. Tolbert is a very voluntary person. He is always there to help Soldiers and veterans alike, when they are in need of something, said Snedden. “When this opportunity came up, I knew he was the perfect match for this type of recognition.”

Tolbert is the supply sergeant for the 156th ESB, and when he is not doing that, he is also the president of the One of Many Veterans Motorcycle Club based out of Flint. There are four chapters in the state and each chapter helps about 30 families a year on average. Each chapter has current Soldiers and veterans who still need the camaraderie the Army provides.

“Not only does the club help other veterans, but it helps the guys in the club, because a lot of the guys who are retired out miss the brotherhood, it’s a good source of therapy for them. The club itself helps out with that. It’s not only the help we’re doing for outside people, but the club itself is a great support group,” said Tolbert.

All year round the club raises money through different fund raisers, then at the end of the year during the holidays they put the money to use. Before Thanksgiving they take families and buy $100 worth of food, so the families can have a great meal during the holiday. For Christmas they provide each family $500, so each family can have presents under the tree.

“Once you get a taste of helping people on that level and see what kind of impact you can make with just a little bit of effort, you want it more and more. It feels good to help other people out and to see them light up,” said Tolbert.

The club is not only helping during the holidays, but also during emergencies like house fires where someone loses everything. The club is there to help while the family is waiting for the insurance. They also help with food pantries, knowing every little bit helps.

While Tolbert does a lot for the club he could not do it without his wife Jenna who helps to organize many of the events, and even their two sons help. Jenna is used to helping, because she owns a non-profit that takes care of elderly mentally ill adults.

Due to all the help that Bill and Jenna offer, they have won the family of the year for the AUSA for the Michigan chapter. They are now competing with ten other families for the region and if they win, they will then compete against all the regions within the AUSA.

“It was humbling and we were grateful when we actually won, but it was all kinds of blindsiding because we do this stuff to help other people, not for the recognition,” said Tolbert.

While the family may not provide help in order to be recognized, it is still seen by others around them who are inspired by what all they are doing, because a little light helps in the darkness. (Story by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)