Recruits Utilize Warrior Toughness Techniques During ROM

By Lt. Eric Brown, CHC, USN Chaplain, Recruit Training Command



GREAT LAKES (NNS) -- Recruit Training Command (RTC) remains undaunted in its commitment to warrior toughness as it responds to a rapidly changing training environment caused by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic.



Warrior toughness is a program taught to and utilized by recruits during their transformation from civilians to basically-trained Sailors. Recruits learn mental-skills training and tools that aid them in shaping their character and leave them better prepared to meet the challenge of joining the fleet that lies ahead.



Impetus for the warrior toughness program came in late 2017 as RTC responded to changes called for in the street to fleet review, a comprehensive review of boot camp. These changes included a call to make recruits tougher.



RTC answered the call by raising forming standards, reducing computer-based training with increased emphasis on hands-on training known as “reps and sets,” and digging into the best that performance-based science had to offer. The response included a sharper focus on performance psychology to include character guidance and development and preparing recruits in mind, body and spirit.



At RTC, toughness is found, and trained, at the intersection of spiritual, mental, and physical strength.



To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, recruits have been placed in restriction of movement (ROM). During this time, recruits have utilized many of the Warrior Toughness techniques to counter anxiety and stress felt during the ROM period.



At a recent post-ROM brief, a chaplain asked recruits, “How many of you used warrior toughness techniques during your ROM period?”



A large majority of recruits responded they had and were eager to relate how they used the techniques taught by their recruit division commanders and chaplains. One recruit related their experience using progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) for relaxation and another said warrior toughness lessons got them through training.



“I focused on self-talk,” a recruit said. “I kept reminding myself I was in a safe place – I wasn’t going to get COVID-19, that my family was okay, and that I would be okay.”



The stress experienced by recruits in ROM was often related to uncertainty about their health, their future, concern for friends and family, and their own thoughts and feelings. While the recruits were in no physical danger, they were filled with anxiety.



A visiting chaplain asked recruits what warrior toughness techniques they were using during their ROM.



Several related using a breathing technique known as recalibrate, which is taught to each recruit at the beginning of boot camp. The technique is then reinforced throughout training, especially during stressful evolutions. Before an inspection, for example, RDCs will direct recruits to recalibrate – to calm down and regain control over their nerves.



Recalibrate is a simple and direct performance psychology technique used by recruits. This controlled and measured breathing technique helps recruits not only in high-pressure situations, but also in day-to-day situations. It can be as helpful during firefighting training as it can during the long and sometimes anxious moments of ROM.



“I used recalibrate because we got different news every day and it was really hard to adjust,” a recruit said.



“I used recalibrate because sometimes there was a lot of stress in the compartment, especially at chow times,” said another.



Mental rehearsal is another technique taught and widely used by recruits, which is the technique of mentally walking through an activity instead of physically doing the activity.



Recruits are taught this performance psychology technique before their initial third-class swim test, then asked to do it again before their physical fitness assessment. Recruits learn that mental rehearsal can be as effective as physically doing an activity and that it activates a similar part of the brain.



Progressive muscle relaxation, body scan, and self-talk are three other relaxation techniques taught to recruits.



Progressive muscle relaxation involves tensing, then relaxing certain muscle groups in a certain order, progressively relaxing the muscles along the body. It is both a mindfulness technique – requiring one to be fully aware of the present moment and the body – and a relaxation technique because the tensing and releasing of muscle groups helps relieve overall tension.



Body scan is a mindfulness technique taught later in training. It involves the individual taking time to take inward stock of the entire body. The individual will focus on one part of the body – the legs, for example – and notice everything they can about the legs. Are they tired? Are they achy? Are they feeling good or energized? This act helps to quiet the mind and bring the individual back to their present circumstances, away from the anxiety and worry about the future.



Self-talk is a powerful tool that helps recruits turn away from negative thoughts and refocus on positive thoughts, making their chance of success greater. Recruits learn that they can control the self-talk, the constant conversation that happens in one’s head. They also learn that negative self-talk is quite natural and can often drown out positive things that are being said.



Warrior toughness lessons, taught by chaplains and ship officers, introduce essential character lessons and reinforce the performance psychology techniques that are introduced elsewhere. Lessons always give the recruits a moment to reflect on the experience of training and are designed to be interactive. Recruits are encouraged to talk to one another and to the instructor about the content presented.



Boot camp is a unique experience and is more about character and mental fortitude than about physical strength. The strongest and fastest are often not the best at boot camp; top graduates also call on emotional and character toughness to bring them through the stressful times.



Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 35,000 recruits are trained annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.15.2020 14:29 Story ID: 370101 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruits Utilize Warrior Toughness Techniques During ROM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.