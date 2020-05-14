Precautionary safety measures during extreme desert heat

Photo By Keith Hayes | The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Index is used by the Marine Corps to determine the...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Index is used by the Marine Corps to determine the level of approved activities that can be performed based on the temperature and humidity index. see less | View Image Page

The beginning of the hot season in the Mojave Desert presents its own unique challenges added to the restrictions already underway for coping with novel Coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19.



“The hot season in the higher desert lasts from May to September,” said Mark Reeves, health and safety specialist with the Safety Department aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. “That means an average daily high temperature above 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Generally the hottest day of the year is in July, with an average high of 102 F and low of 73 F.”



He noted that California, Arizona, and Texas accounted for 43 percent of the 8,081 heat-related deaths reported in the United States in the 11-year period between 1999 and 2010.



“The major condition all three of the states have in common are large desert areas, where temperatures can soar to well above 100 degrees during the summer months,” he said.



Overheating, known medically as hyperthermia, can cause health afflictions to include:



HEAT EXHAUSTION

• Muscle cramping

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Nausea or vomiting

• Dizziness or fainting



“A patient with heat exhaustion may have cool, clammy skin to the touch, indicating their cooling system is working,” Reeves said, “but the patient’s pulse rate is fast and weak, and breathing is rapid and shallow.”



HEAT STROKE

If untreated, heat exhaustion may progress to heat stroke. Heat stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition characterized by the following symptoms:

• A body temperature greater than 103 F

• Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

• Rapid, strong pulse

• Throbbing headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Unconsciousness



Heat condition flags are posted at the front gates of both the Nebo and Yermo sides of MCLB Barstow. The color of the flags inform employees and Marines aboard the base of any special instructions needed to stay cool and safe.



“We use the WBGTI, Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature Index, to indicate the level of heat expected for the day,” Reeves said.



Heat flag colors and their associated conditions:



GREEN FLAG = 80F to 84.9F

Heavy exercise for un-acclimatized personnel will be conducted with caution and under constant supervision.



YELLOW FLAG = 85F to 87.9F

Strenuous exercise, such as marching at standard cadence, will be suspended for un-acclimatized personnel in their first two or three weeks. Outdoor classes in the sun are to be avoided.



RED FLAG = 88F to 89.9F

All physical training will be halted for those personnel who have not become thoroughly acclimatized by at least 12 weeks of living and working in the area. Personnel who are thoroughly acclimatized may carry on limited activities not to exceed six hours per day.



BLACK FLAG = 90 F and above

All nonessential physical activity will be halted for all personnel.



The old saying that it may be hot, but it’s a dry heat, has validity when comparison is made between the relative humidity in the desert and a person’s ability to sweat freely to cool themselves off, Reeves pointed out. The higher the humidity in the air, the hotter it feels because sweat cannot evaporate as quickly.



“Unlike temperature, which can drop a lot between night and day, the humidity in the air changes much more slowly,” he said. “A good rule of thumb is if the temperature during the day is hot and muggy, then the night will also be hot and muggy, even though the actual ambient temperature has dropped.”



Higher temperatures also means loss of body fluids. Losing too much fluid causes dehydration, which is why it’s important to keep water on hand and drink frequently to keep yourself hydrated.



“The person experiencing dehydration and hyperthermia may not even realize it until their body begins to shut down critical functions to try and cool off,” Reeves said.



Dehydration can occur very quickly in hot, dry conditions, so it’s important to know the signs of fluid loss in all age groups.



“The first sign of dehydration a person may think of is thirst, but that is not as reliable an indicator as you may think,” Reeves said. “Older adults in particular don’t feel thirsty until they’re already dehydrated.”



Dehydration symptoms in an infant or a young child:

• Dry mouth and tongue

• No tears when crying

• No wet diapers for three hours

• Sunken eyes, cheeks

• Sunken soft spot on top of skull

• Listlessness or irritability



Dehydration symptoms in adults:

• Extreme thirst

• Less frequent urination

• Dark-colored urine

• Fatigue

• Dizziness

• Confusion



Lowering the core body temperature is critical to survival when a person becomes overheated.



“If it’s a hot day and you’re not sweating, then you’re not cooling your core body temperature and hyperthermia kicks in,” Reeve said.



Reeves said even with the restrictions on outdoor movement imposed due to the heat conditions and COVID-19 mitigation practices, there are still some recreational activities that do not violate social distancing requirements.



“Go for a walk or run, or bicycle, or you can play a round of golf or tennis,” he said. “Just do them during the very early morning or late evening hours when temperatures are cooler.”



These activities do not require the wearing of a face mask, but Reeves urges people to have one handy just in case social distancing requirements can’t be maintained.



Look out for yourself and each other, he said, particularly those with underlying conditions that could make them more susceptible to heat-related health problems.



Elderly, disabled or homebound people should be checked on frequently.

Never leave children alone in cars.

Limit sun exposure during midday hours.

Drink plenty of nonalcoholic fluids, and replace the body’s salts and minerals.

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade them from the sun.

Never leave pets alone in cars, provide plenty of fresh water for pets, and leave the water in a shady area.



“If we continue to look out for ourselves and others by following commonsense safety procedures to keep from overheating, there is no reason we shouldn’t be able to safely enjoy the outdoors even during the hot months and during the time of COVID-19 restrictions,” Reeves concluded.