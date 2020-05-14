A message from Sergeant Major

I would like to thank all the Marines and dependents who came out for the scheduled volunteer opportunities. We are improving the base, one Saturday at a time. Some projects have been completed, but there are still a lot of projects that need to be addressed. It is great to see all of the participation and the pride that we have on the base where we work and live.



I would also like to say congratulations to the Marines who graduated from the Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar that was held on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow. In the past, we have sent lance corporals to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to take this course. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we held this seminar on Base. It was impressive to see instructors from the base coaching, mentoring, and teaching the students.



There have been some changes to required training due to the COVID -19 pandemic. One of the changes is addressed in MARADMIN 260/20. This message provides guidance on the Physical Fitness Testing. It is a requirement for Marines to complete a PFT between January and June.



All Marines whom have not conducted the PFT prior to publication of this MARADMIN will not conduct a PFT for the duration of Calendar Year 2020. This waiver is only for this semi-annual period, which means until further guidance comes out, the Combat Fitness Test will not change.



The exception to this policy is if a Marine needs to complete a PFT to complete their Command Screening Checklist. Command Screening Checklists need to be completed for all Special Duty Assignments and specified schools.



Regarding annual leave, Active Duty service members are granted 30 days of annual leave. At the end of each fiscal year they would normally lose any unused leave in excess of 60 days. Department of Defense has now authorized accrual leave of a balance up to 120 days for active duty service members. Marines are authorized to retain unused leave until September 30, 2023.



Travel restrictions are another point of discussion. The Secretary of Defense issued updated travel restrictions. This guidance extends on-going travel restrictions governing foreign travel, permanent change of station, and temporary duty until June 30, 2020. Marines will continue to be authorized local leave and liberty while following all local guidelines on COVID-19 mitigation. This includes a limit on travel up to a 30-mile radius of the base.



Please keep in mind that there are plenty of things to do here on the base, to include several opportunities to volunteer your time to help with base projects and to assist within the local community. Volunteer opportunities will be listed in The Prospector. Volunteer opportunities will also be posted at https://www.mclbbarstow.marines.mil and on the base’s official Facebook page @MCLBBarstow.



Semper Fi,

SgtMaj E.C. Kretschmer

