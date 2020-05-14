USS Georgia (SSGN 729) (Blue) Holds Change of Command

The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) (Blue) held a change of command on board the submarine, May 14.



Capt. Patrick Clark relieved Capt. Louis Springer as commanding officer of the submarine’s Blue Crew.



“Submarining is a team sport, it is only through collaboration that we can truly realize the true potential of the SSGN and the Submarine Force," said Springer. "It has been an honor and a privilege to sail alongside the Sailors of Georgia.”



Springer, from Queens, N.Y., also thanked the families of the crew for their support.



“The support and enthusiasm I have seen from the Georgia Blue families has been amazing,” Springer said. “In our business, a ship cannot succeed without the love, patience and support of our families.”

Clark expressed the importance of Georgia’s mission and preparing for the future.



"I have just one role as your commanding officer- to lead you as we prepare our great warship to return to the fight and conduct vital operations,” said Clark. “We will do this wherever and whenever called upon in support of our nation’s interests, and we will do so to the very best of our capabilities.”



Georgia completed its 16-month extended refit period this year, which included 1.4 million man hours of work and over 3,300 individual jobs for the overhaul. It was the largest refit done by Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay, responsible for the logistic and industrial support for submarine overhauls, modernizations and repairs for Trident submarines.



Capt. William Patterson, Commodore of Submarine Squadron 16, lauded Springer and the crew for their success and various accolades.



“Lou has set the standard during the greatest challenge for any ship – transitioning from heavy shipyard maintenance back to operations,” said Patterson. “His leadership through this challenging period has made a significant and lasting impression on his ship, his crew and the Submarine Force. I am incredibly proud of what the Georgia team has accomplished and look forward to seeing the fruits of Lou’s labors as we get Georgia back into the deployed fight.”



Guided-missile submarines are capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and host up to 66 Special Operation Forces. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.



Georgia is one of just four guided-missile submarines in the U.S. Navy's fleet and comprises half of the guided-missile submarine force in Kings Bay, home to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines to include five ballistic-missile and two guided-missile submarines.

