NSA Naples Community Copes During COVID-19

By Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sherrion Robinson, NSA Naples Public Affairs



NAPLES, Italy (NNS) – In early March, the Italian government imposed nationwide restrictions with the intention of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Not long thereafter, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples joined other U.S. military installations throughout Italy in taking similar steps to combat the pandemic with the health, safety and well-being of community members in mind. NSA Naples closed various services, implemented telework and began enforcing physical distancing between personnel.

In the middle of this challenging time, members of the Naples military community are finding ways to stay positive using creativity and determination.

“It’s hard to imagine that we’ve found ourselves in the middle of a global crisis,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Morris, assigned to the NSA Naples Security department. “But the best thing to do is to continue to abide by Navy regulations and the CDC recommendations if we all want this to be over.”

If anything, the pandemic has proven that isolation can take a toll on anyone. According to Morris, the key is to keep moving forward.

“My advice to everyone else would be to get a schedule and build a routine, even if you have to set an alarm,” said Morris. “Just keep busy - this can be very stressful since everybody is away from home.”

The NSA Naples community is composed of single Sailors, geographic bachelors, dual-military couples, Italian nationals, civilian employees, and family members who have found themselves learning to cope with this new way of life.

Lack of social interaction affects households differently depending on their family dynamics and living environment. For the majority of single Sailors at NSA Naples, the unaccompanied housing barracks on base are home. Many of these unaccompanied Sailors are facing their first command or their first time living far from home alongside the pandemic’s effect on daily life. Fortunately, the communal housing provides an outlet for social connection between those sharing living quarters.

“I’ve been staying positive by playing the guitar along with my roommate,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Kane Solistrujillo. “We’ve been posted on the USO [Naples] Facebook page. I think others should check it out to uplift them if they need it.”

For the parents of NSA Naples, confinement to home can be especially challenging. In addition to keeping themselves entertained, they have the added responsibility of doing the same for their children. Though this may at first seem like an overwhelming task, many have discovered it is a unique opportunity to find new ways to bond with their kids.

Lesley Esparza, a Naples community wife and mother, suggests parents do arts and crafts with their children. She also recommends joining a community parents’ group, which provides a safe space to talk to other parents sharing this experience.

“As a mother I follow and have connected with other mothers on Facebook,” Esparza said. “We usually share neat Pinterest do-it-yourself (DIY) projects that our kids can do. I really like this group because it reminds me that I’m not alone as a mom going through this.”

While DIY projects can be a fun way to keep children busy, some kids will still need to blow off steam. For parents lucky enough to have a safe place where kids can go outside to play, there is an endless number of options to help release the excess energy that comes with being stuck at home all day. Games like hide-and-seek or tag can be a great way to get their blood pumping and ensure that physical activity is still a part of their daily routine.

“We are fortunate enough to have a yard, so we make up outdoor games to keep them active,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Victor Villarmea, assigned to the NSA Naples Air Operations department. “But they also stay quite busy with schoolwork.”

Everyone has a different way of coping, but both social butterflies and quieter folks are using this time for self-improvement.

“As an introvert, it’s basically what I’m used to,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Bianca Herrera. “I’ve taken this time to invest more time into self-care.”

Living through this time of unease has presented the community of NSA Naples with many unexpected, yet necessary, challenges. In the end, they continue to thrive and look out for one another.

“Our community leadership has done an amazing job providing us the information we need, and I thank them for being proactive in keeping us safe,” said Villarmea.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

