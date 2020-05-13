Knights Brigade Soldiers assist with AIT quarantine operations

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade “Knights Brigade” help facilitate quarantine operations for Soldiers who recently arrived in Germany as part of their permanent change of station. In order to reduce the chance of possible exposure and transmission of COVID-19, the new Soldiers started going through a 14-day quarantine period before they move on to their gaining unit.



“What we’re trying to do is ensure all inbound Soldiers coming into the European theatre are healthy and free of COVID-19, both to protect them and to protect the force that they’re joining,” said Capt. Alex Lovely, officer in charge of the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Quarantine Facility, 39th Movement Control Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade.



“We are receiving Soldiers that just graduated from AIT (Advanced Individual Training), this will be there first duty station,” Lovely said. “We’re trying to make sure that they’re prepared as much as possible, hopefully turning this somewhat negative health threat into a positive, by providing as much training and preparation to them while they’re here in our facility for 14 days before they arrive at their new units.”



Although the Soldiers are under quarantine, they are still conducting required installation in-processing. They are also completing Army Regulation 350-1 training and other essential annual training.



“The Soldiers first line leaders “Cadres” are also providing them training on how to read their LES (Leave and Earnings Statement), what to look for in their financing, how to be prepared for promotion boards and Soldier of the month boards, so as much that we can do to make them ready,” Lovely said.



The 39th MCB worked diligently alongside other units and agencies to ensure the success of the quarantine operations.



“We’ve pulled together a really massive team in almost no time at all, from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, supporting all of our movements and efforts and security, to the Deployment Processing Center under TSCE (Theatre Sustainment Center Europe) who provided their facilities, their manpower, their infrastructure," Lovely said.



“The USO has also been a tremendous support, they provided individual care packages for every single Soldier, with basic toiletries and snacks, they’ve also provided all of the Wi-Fi to our Soldiers to make essential calls home,” said Sgt. James D. Leonard, a cadre with the 39th MCB. “The America Red Cross has also been providing support with cleaning supplies and care packages.”



The Knights Brigade Soldiers take pride in all their hard work and efforts to ensure the Soldiers receive all the proper training and that they are properly taken care of during their quarantine period.



“Where we’ve made the most success is in the efforts from our cadres,” Lovely said. “They’re every single day on the ground working with these Soldiers and providing them that mentorship in really close quarters.” “We have one Cadre for every 10 Soldiers, that’s giving them a lot of leader attention in a way that’s really continuing to develop the Soldiers.”



“The most rewarding part is seeing how much we can influence and support the missions of their gaining units, across all of USAREUR (U.S. Army Europe), being able to give them a Soldier that is more ready than they would’ve received in spite of all of this,” Lovely said. “It’s been incredibly rewarding as we bring them in and continue to develop them, build on that success that they’ve had in basic and AIT to give a better product.”

