Housing Work Order Submission Now Online

CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 05.14.2020 Courtesy Story USAG Humphreys

By Desiree M. Carter, USAG Humphreys Housing Operations Manager



Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea – Since early February, Army Family Housing residents here now have the opportunity to submit Demand Maintenance Orders through the AFH Online Work Order System.

KOHOM, the maintenance contractor for the USAG Humphreys Housing Division since September 2019, began to train and phase into the position last year. Originally based out of Seoul, KOHOM manages housing maintenance for numerous installations and property across the peninsula.

Based on the weekly maintenance callbacks conducted by the Housing Office, the response has been very positive.

“After the initial Housing Town Hall (held in February 2019), we knew that we needed another way for the residents to be able to submit service orders,” said Bryan Dorrough, chief of Facilities Branch.

Many of the community complaints revolved around three central themes: “No one answers the phone;” “The line is always busy;” and “I cannot understand the person on the other end of the line.”

“So, we stood up a way for our customers to submit service orders on the DPW (Directorate of Public Works) webpage and have had nothing but positive comments,” Dorrough said.



This procedure for submitting service orders has taken off with great success and has received positive comments from residents, he added.



Here is one recent comment: “I just utilized the new email system for routine work orders as our a/c is not working. Realizing it’s a holiday weekend, I didn’t expect a response until Wednesday. However, I received an email response very shortly after submitting my email and the techs are already here working to identify the issue. On a Saturday of a holiday weekend! This is truly amazing. Thank you for taking such good care of us.”



Work orders being submitted via the online system will also help alleviate some of the language barrier that presents itself telephonically.



To submit work orders via the online system, please go to: https://home.army.mil/humphreys/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works



After receipt of the Demand Maintenance Order Information, the work order clerk will send you an email with your DMO number. Residents may also email work order requests to armyfamilyhump02@gmail.com.



For any emergency service requests (Life/Health/Safety), please call DSN: 4357 or by cell phone 0503-356-4357.