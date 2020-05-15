New England, New York based Marine infantry battalion completes deployment with 3rd Marine Division

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes | U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, conduct a simulated assault on...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes | U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, conduct a simulated assault on U.S. Marines from 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion during a force on force training event during exercise Northern Viper on Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Feb. 7, 2020. Northern Viper is a regularly scheduled training exercise that is designed to enhance the collective defense capabilities of the U.S. and Japan Alliance by allowing infantry units to maintain their lethality and proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. This iteration of the exercise is executed by units across III Marine Expeditionary Force including an activated reserve unit, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as part of the unit deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes) see less | View Image Page

Okinawa, Japan - U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, return home after being away for almost a year. The unit has been authorized to return to the U.S. after completing a six-month deployment with the 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan, from Oct. 2019 to May 2020.



Stationed across New England and New York, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, is a reserve infantry unit with 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve. Since World War II, they have regularly operated alongside the active component, seamlessly integrating during exercises and operations. The battalion’s history includes actions in Kwajalein, the Battle of Iwo Jima, the Battle of Saipan, the Battle of Tinian, the Korean War, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.



1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, traveled to Japan to execute a six-month deployment under the Unit Deployment Program (UDP). The UDP rotates Marine units from the U.S. to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and is designed to increase the readiness of the units by exposing them to realistic, relevant training environments throughout the Indo-Pacific.



Being a reserve unit, the battalion’s readiness is continuously validated as they often augment the active Marine forces during time of war, national emergency or contingency operations. Reserve units also provide personnel and operational relief to the active forces during peacetime.



While deployed to the Indo-Pacific region, the battalion participated in back to back exercises such as Fuji Viper, Forest Light, Northern Viper, and others.



“The strategic partnerships in this area are at the forefront of our national interest,” said Maj. Christopher Peterson, the executive officer of 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment. “The bilateral training and varied terrain gave the Marines and Sailors some of the most realistic exposure to tomorrow’s fight.”



After many months of continuous training, the battalion’s readiness exemplifies the fighting spirit of 3rd Marine Division, bringing true meaning to ‘any clime, and any place’. The UDP allows 3rd Marine Division to maintain a high standard of combat readiness and efficiency. If called upon, we remain ready to Fight Tonight in defense of our ideals and allies.