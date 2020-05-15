New England, New York based Marine infantry battalion completes deployment with 3rd Marine Division

Okinawa, Japan - U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, return home after being away for almost a year. The unit has been authorized to return to the U.S. after completing a six-month deployment with the 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan, from Oct. 2019 to May 2020.
Stationed across New England and New York, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, is a reserve infantry unit with 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve. Since World War II, they have regularly operated alongside the active component, seamlessly integrating during exercises and operations. The battalion’s history includes actions in Kwajalein, the Battle of Iwo Jima, the Battle of Saipan, the Battle of Tinian, the Korean War, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.
1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, traveled to Japan to execute a six-month deployment under the Unit Deployment Program (UDP). The UDP rotates Marine units from the U.S. to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and is designed to increase the readiness of the units by exposing them to realistic, relevant training environments throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Being a reserve unit, the battalion’s readiness is continuously validated as they often augment the active Marine forces during time of war, national emergency or contingency operations. Reserve units also provide personnel and operational relief to the active forces during peacetime.
While deployed to the Indo-Pacific region, the battalion participated in back to back exercises such as Fuji Viper, Forest Light, Northern Viper, and others.
“The strategic partnerships in this area are at the forefront of our national interest,” said Maj. Christopher Peterson, the executive officer of 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment. “The bilateral training and varied terrain gave the Marines and Sailors some of the most realistic exposure to tomorrow’s fight.”
After many months of continuous training, the battalion’s readiness exemplifies the fighting spirit of 3rd Marine Division, bringing true meaning to ‘any clime, and any place’. The UDP allows 3rd Marine Division to maintain a high standard of combat readiness and efficiency. If called upon, we remain ready to Fight Tonight in defense of our ideals and allies.
