311th ESC Deploys to the Middle East

FORT HOOD, TX—Soldiers from the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) have completed their Post Mobilization training and recently deploy to the Middle East in support of operations which includes Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). The 311th ESC is a U.S. Army Reserve Unit based out of Los Angeles, CA. Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military's operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.



The 311th ESC completed a 9 day Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at North Fort Hood, TX during the early onset of the COVID-19 breakout. The 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West believes that maintaining a high level of readiness during the COVID-19 outbreak is crucial to the success of the Army’s mission both at home and abroad. Company operations such as maintenance, supply and physical readiness training are no-fail tasks and can make or break a unit’s overall readiness.



The 120th Infantry Brigade is responsible for training and preparing all National Guard and Army Reserve ground and support units who mobilize through North Fort Hood.



As operations and training events are curtailed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Command Sgt. Maj. H.H. George Luedtke, 311th ESC Command Sgt. Maj., has the Soldiers of the 311th ESC mission focused and ready to answer the nation’s call.



“We continue to train hard on our Army Warrior Tasks and battle drills. The only change was that we have had to add health protection steps into the training plan” Luedtke said. “After all, protecting the health and safety of Soldiers is in the DNA of Army NCOs” Luedtke added.



Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke says his top priorities during the deployment will always be the accomplishment of the mission and the welfare of his Soldiers. What exactly does this mean? According to Luedtke, “accomplishing the mission means focusing on more than just the day-to-day grind.” Luedtke continues by saying, “threats change, the enemy adapts, technology upgrades so we cannot stay static. To accomplish the mission we need to constantly seek improvement.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke says he plans on accomplishing this feat by providing “Soldiers with leader development opportunities that will accelerate their ability to deliver operational results and that enable them to grow and learn as the leaders of tomorrow.”



Brig. Gen. Dianne M. Del Rosso, 311th ESC Commanding General, says, “I want to tell our Soldiers that I am so very proud of them and I know we are ready to complete our mission.” Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke shares the same feelings as Del Rosso and says, “What I am really proud of has been the flexibility, motivation, and resolve our Soldiers and NCOs have shown in the face of this challenge.”



The 311th ESC’s primary mission is to provide mission command, combat support, and combat service support in the areas of supply, maintenance, transportation, field services and the functional brigades or battalions.

