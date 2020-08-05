Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    311th ESC Deploys to the Middle East

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Story by Sgt. Michael A Parker 

    First Army Division West

    FORT HOOD, TX—Soldiers from the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) have completed their Post Mobilization training and recently deploy to the Middle East in support of operations which includes Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). The 311th ESC is a U.S. Army Reserve Unit based out of Los Angeles, CA. Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military's operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

    The 311th ESC completed a 9 day Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at North Fort Hood, TX during the early onset of the COVID-19 breakout. The 120th Infantry Brigade, Division West believes that maintaining a high level of readiness during the COVID-19 outbreak is crucial to the success of the Army’s mission both at home and abroad. Company operations such as maintenance, supply and physical readiness training are no-fail tasks and can make or break a unit’s overall readiness.

    The 120th Infantry Brigade is responsible for training and preparing all National Guard and Army Reserve ground and support units who mobilize through North Fort Hood.

    As operations and training events are curtailed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Command Sgt. Maj. H.H. George Luedtke, 311th ESC Command Sgt. Maj., has the Soldiers of the 311th ESC mission focused and ready to answer the nation’s call.

    “We continue to train hard on our Army Warrior Tasks and battle drills. The only change was that we have had to add health protection steps into the training plan” Luedtke said. “After all, protecting the health and safety of Soldiers is in the DNA of Army NCOs” Luedtke added.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke says his top priorities during the deployment will always be the accomplishment of the mission and the welfare of his Soldiers. What exactly does this mean? According to Luedtke, “accomplishing the mission means focusing on more than just the day-to-day grind.” Luedtke continues by saying, “threats change, the enemy adapts, technology upgrades so we cannot stay static. To accomplish the mission we need to constantly seek improvement.”

    Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke says he plans on accomplishing this feat by providing “Soldiers with leader development opportunities that will accelerate their ability to deliver operational results and that enable them to grow and learn as the leaders of tomorrow.”

    Brig. Gen. Dianne M. Del Rosso, 311th ESC Commanding General, says, “I want to tell our Soldiers that I am so very proud of them and I know we are ready to complete our mission.” Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke shares the same feelings as Del Rosso and says, “What I am really proud of has been the flexibility, motivation, and resolve our Soldiers and NCOs have shown in the face of this challenge.”

    The 311th ESC’s primary mission is to provide mission command, combat support, and combat service support in the areas of supply, maintenance, transportation, field services and the functional brigades or battalions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 13:18
    Story ID: 370001
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th ESC Deploys to the Middle East, by SGT Michael A Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    North Fort Hood
    US Army Reserve
    311th ESC
    Division West
    OIR
    covid19a
    120th IN BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT