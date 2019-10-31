92nd MDG teams up with local VA Medical Center

The 92nd Medical Group partnered with Mann-Grandstaff Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, for continuous joint training to enhance Team Fairchild Airmen’s deployment operations and readiness beginning Oct. 21, 2019.



This training gives Airmen the chance to improve their medical proficiency by doing more hands-on and deployment-related skills not used on a daily basis in the 92nd MDG.



“We don’t have in-patient care services at our facility,” said Capt. Aurea Seefong, 92nd MDG education and training flight officer. “We created a partnership with the VA because they have an in-patient services where Airmen can maintain and develop bedside clinical skills that are not available here.”



Airmen will take one-week rotations at the VA Medical Center to pause their routine outpatient clinical duties within the 92nd MDG and focus on medical skills that will be required during deployments.



“A lot of the time, our technicians don’t get the opportunity to do things you would during deployments, for example we might be starting multiple IVs per day,” said Master Sgt. Alaina Kolesnik, 92nd Health Care Operations Squadron beneficiary primary care flight chief. “I’ve probably done more IVs in the past two days working with the VA than I have in the past year; it’s really crucial for us to maintain those skillsets.”







In addition to keeping their skills current, the training prepares newer Airmen for deployments where they may witness traumatic and severe injuries.







“I’ve been through those deployment scenarios where legs have been amputated and patients have gunshot wounds; we need to set Airmen up for that so they know what to expect,” Kolesnik said.



Team Fairchild teaming up with the VA gives Airmen the opportunity to train like they fight and allows both teams to improve their skills and share knowledge.



“The VA is extremely proud to welcome Fairchild personnel anytime they visit the VA campus,” said Bret Bowers, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center public affairs officer. “The fact [that] we’re expanding Fairchild volunteer efforts to now include 92nd Medical Group personnel, who need to maintain medical proficiencies and training by providing health care to Veterans at the VA, is another example of VA and Department of Defense’s mutual commitment to the men and women serving our country.”



The partnership through the 92nd MDG and VA allows Airmen to be prepared at a moment’s notice for any medical-related situation, thus improving their readiness and capability to provide medical support anywhere around the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2019 Date Posted: 05.14.2020 12:19 Story ID: 369991 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 92nd MDG teams up with local VA Medical Center, by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.