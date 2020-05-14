U.S. Reps visit WA Guardsmen Supporting Food Banks

Five U.S. Representatives from Washington State’s Federal Congressional Delegation visited Washington National Guardsmen at food bank support operations throughout Washington state April 16-May 8, 2020.



Since starting the food bank support missions in early April, Washington Guardsmen have packed 13.5 million pounds of food, or nearly one million meals, at 68 food bank sites across the state.



The congressional visits began with U.S. Rep. Cathleen McMorris-Rogers, from the 5th Congressional District, who toured the Second Harvest Food Bank in Spokane April 16. She spoke with the Washington State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty and other Washington National Guard leaders and guardsmen at the food bank.



U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse from the 4th Congressional District was next with a visit to Second Harvest Tri-Cities in Pasco, April 29.



“I think it’s giving our local food banks the necessary manpower that they need with the doubling of demand,” Newhouse said about the Washington National Guard. “Also to make sure the dots are connected between the food supply, and getting them into food banks where we need them.”



U.S. Rep Adam Smith from the 9th Congressional District saw Army Guardsmen in action at the Northwest Harvest food distribution center in Kent, May 1.



“The National Guard joined countless workers and volunteers at food banks who have dedicated themselves to serving the community,” he said. “It was an honor to see these frontline workers at Northwest Harvest and I commend them for their commitment to helping others.”



U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen from Washington’s 2nd Congressional District helped Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen fill food boxes at the Food Lifeline Covid Response Center warehouse in Seattle, May 4. Guardsmen there were building 12,000 food boxes a day for Washingtonians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“According to Food Lifeline, the need for food in Washington state has nearly doubled since the COVID-19 outbreak began while food donations have dropped by 70%,” Larsen said. “Thank you to Food Lifeline, the Washington National Guard and Washington’s food banks for all you are doing to help feed hungry Washingtonians during this difficult time.”



The visits rounded out with U.S. Rep. Denny Heck from the 10th Congressional District visiting the Lakewood Nourish warehouse May 8. He noted that the facility distributes food to more than 20 food banks throughout the region.



“I'm so appreciative of the work they are doing to ensure families in the South Sound do not go hungry during the pandemic,” Heck said.

