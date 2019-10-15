Non-destructive inspections Airmen see the unseeable, keep KC-135 flying

A miniscule crack not visible to the human eye glows neon-green on an aircraft part while an Airman shines a black light on it, making it suddenly visible during a non-destructive inspection.



Airmen from the 92nd Maintenance Squadron NDI section are unique from other career fields because they use six different techniques to inspect aircraft parts without taking them apart, saving time while ensuring aircraft are safe. NDI methods include ultrasonic waves, fluorescent penetrant, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and eddy current to inspect aircraft parts for cracks, weak spots and many more issues.



“[We’re] important because we do non-destructive inspections,” said Tech Sgt Kevin Scott, 92nd MXS NDI section chief. “[Other sections] have to take the airplane apart. Our methods are less invasive because we can look inside of things without taking them apart.”



Team Fairchild is scheduled to begin receiving 12 additional KC-135s this month, and it is imperative that all tankers be ready to fuel missions around the globe to compete, deter and win against adversaries. NDI ensures this is possible by using their technology and resources to detect imperfections before they become larger problems.



“We find cracks that are not visible by looking at them [with our technology],” said Senior Airman Robert Oviedo,



92nd MXS NDI journeyman “We’re there to find the unseeable and catch things that you can’t see with the eye.”



NDI maintains the longevity of Team Fairchild’s KC-135s that are expected to stay in the Air Force inventory for decades to come.



“The tankers are getting older,” Scott said. “The importance of our job is keeping an eye out for those areas of the aircraft that are aging or corroding, and in turn, that helps keep them available longer.”



NDI Airmen keep Fairchild’s KC-135 fleet prepared to enable Rapid Global Mobility. Whether the mission be air refueling, aeromedical evacuation or airlift, Team Fairchild’s Airmen and aircraft are ready.

