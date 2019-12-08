DEOCS provides feedback for base leadership

The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey is available for Team Fairchild Airmen from Aug. 5-26, 2019.



Airmen are able to provide feedback through the survey for commanders to evaluate and find ways to boost Airmen morale and productivity within their career fields.



“The point of the DEOCS is to give Airmen an anonymous way to express how they feel about the unit,” said Staff Sgt. Jayleen Godoy, 92nd Air Refueling Wing equal opportunity specialist. “Putting information into the DEOCS gives Airmen the opportunity to be heard.



“It also gives commanders the opportunity to know what the Airmen in their units are thinking by allowing them to say things they may not feel comfortable saying in person,” Godoy added.



The survey goes beyond providing unit leadership what processes may need improvement; it provides feedback to wing leadership to help improve base processes.



“I think Airmen providing leadership with the eyes and the ears [of the base] gives commanders a sense of how the unit or wing is doing,” said Senior Master Sgt. Debra Spivey, 92nd ARW EO director of Fairchild Air Force Base. “It’s a good tool and I think if Airmen utilize it for its intended purpose, change could happen.”



In the past, base processes were improved after feedback from the survey was evaluated and given to wing leadership.



“Compared to last year, there are less meetings,” Spivey said, “[Becacuse] we don't have meetings as much as we used to, [leadership] is out and about a lot more, showing people, ‘We hear you, and we want to know what’s going on in order for us to fix it.’”



To take the survey, use the online code, https://www.deocs.net/user4.1/Login/login.cfm, and enter in the access code that is given out by unit commanders. For more information on the DEOCS, contact the Equal Opportunity office at (509) 247-3894.

