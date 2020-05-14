Corps to Open Select Facilities at Recreation Sites

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is announcing that select facilities at district-managed sites will open Memorial Day weekend for the 2020 recreation season in alignment with states’ guidelines.



While boat launches and trails have always remained open, parking and picnic areas will open Memorial Day weekend at the district’s recreation sites. Other amenities, such as playgrounds, offices, visitors’ centers, and public beaches, are expected to open or close in accordance with each state’s guidelines and our ability to provide a safe environment. This applies to the following sites:





Northern Area:

- Berlin Lake

- East Branch Clarion River Lake

- Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir

- Michael J. Kirwan Dam & Reservoir

- Mosquito Creek Lake

- Shenango River Lake

- Tionesta Lake

- Woodcock Creek Lake

- Union City Dam



Southern Area:

- Mahoning Creek Lake

- Crooked Creek Lake

- Conemaugh River Lake

- Loyalhanna Lake

- Youghiogheny River Lake

- Tygart Lake

- Stonewall Jackson Lake



Several services, such as campgrounds and restrooms, will only be available at select sites. The public is encouraged to contact the recreation sites prior to visiting for information about available services.



Protecting the safety of the public and our staff is Pittsburgh District’s top priority. As the district continues evaluating a return to full operations, amenities may be limited at each site and all closures are subject to change.



“Pittsburgh is working hard to prepare our recreation sites for the season while ensuring the safety of the public and our people,” said Col. Andrew Short, commander, Pittsburgh District. “Although there are restrictions, we encourage everyone to maintain their social distance, wear facemasks, wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, and bring plastic or paper table coverings when picnicking.”



The district will continue to assess each recreation site throughout the season and open or close amenities as necessary to reduce the spread of coronavirus. For current updates, contact the recreation sites.



A current list of each facilities’ openings and closures is available here: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Follow the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.



For more information about the district, visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil. For media queries, contact CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



Know.Take.Wear. Know the waterways. Take a safety course. Wear a life jacket.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.14.2020 11:35 Story ID: 369976 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps to Open Select Facilities at Recreation Sites, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.