AMCOM G-4 takes steps to ensure employees’ well being

Photo By Gina Baltrusch | Shirley Hogan, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Directorate program specialist in the Sparkman Management Office, tests a newly installed hand-sanitizer station at one of the entrances to the Sparkman Center. U.S. Army photo by Gina Baltrusch, AMCOM Public Affairs.

Sanitizing office spaces, reconfiguring some work areas to maintain social distancing and obtaining needed quantities of germ-killing supplies in a high-demand market, rank high on the list of ways U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Internal Logistics (G-4) staff are preparing the command’s workspaces in this COVID-19 environment.



In mid-March, most of the 3,000-plus AMCOM Headquarters employees who usually occupy more than 50 buildings on Redstone Arsenal and in the Huntsville, Alabama, area, began teleworking from home to maintain social distancing in order to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Although a return date has yet to be announced, AMCOM employees can feel confident they will have a safe work environment awaiting them when they return.



Since the COVID-driven exodus from AMCOM’s buildings, AMCOM’s G-4 staff focused their efforts on their colleagues’ eventual return to normal duty locations, putting measures in place that will help provide a safe and healthy work environment.



G-4 staff worked with the Redstone Garrison and their janitorial contractor (Phoenix Industries) to increase frequencies of disinfection in common areas across the command footprint. These additional disinfection measures, include disinfection of doorknobs, elevator service buttons, stairwell handrails, etc., have been in place since March. In addition, while many people across the entire Redstone Arsenal were teleworking, the Garrison worked with Phoenix to perform disinfection of all facilities, including those where AMCOM employees work and have janitorial service. This effort included both fogging and wiping down areas with disinfectant solution and was done to ensure workforce safety and facilitate the return of the workforce.



In addition to the overarching disinfection of all workspace and now-routine disinfection of common areas, the G-4 also oversaw the disinfection of the work areas where a few employees who tested positive for the coronavirus had been working within the Sparkman Center or other AMCOM managed facilities. Contact and location tracing was performed with each incident. Contact tracing is the process of identifying and informing others who may have come into contact with an infected person, so they could take appropriate measures to curb the spread of infection.



While overseeing the cleaning and disinfection of all AMCOM-occupied buildings, the G-4 staff continues to work with AMCOM leadership to develop potential solutions to help facilitate the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing guidance of maintaining 6-feet between people.



The G-4 team experienced the same difficulty as everyone else finding the supplies needed to help curb the spread of germs, but their perseverance paid off, according to G-4 Deputy Director Luke Martin. “G-4 staff’s determination paid off on May 5, when we received the first batch of hand-sanitizer stations that had been on back-order. We quickly installed the stations at AMCOM buildings on Redstone Arsenal to support staff whose duties required them to continue working on site.”



Hand-sanitizer stations are currently located at Sparkman Center entrances and in front of its cafeteria, the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA) primary standards and radiation laboratories, and the AMCOM Logistics Center (Building 3777 complex). Dozens more hand-sanitizer stations are on order and will be installed at other AMCOM-occupied buildings as soon as they arrive, said Martin. And, gallons of refill solution are also on order.



“The protection of our force is our top priority, and we will continue to do our part to ensure a safe work environment and help the command prevent the potential spread of the virus as we transition back to our normal work environment,” said Martin. “Our efforts to ensure a sanitary workplace, combined with actions individuals can take to protect themselves and those around them – hand washing, social distancing and staying home if they feel sick – are key factors in maintaining a healthy workforce ready to accomplish AMCOM’s mission.”