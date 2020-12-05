Celebrating the ‘Year of the Nurse’

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. Jamie D. Burk, commander, Fort George G. Meade Medical Department Activity,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. Jamie D. Burk, commander, Fort George G. Meade Medical Department Activity, addresses Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center nurses and staff during a Nurses Week celebration held outdoors at the Kimbrough's horseshoe entrance May 13, 2020. Nurses Week is being celebrated this year during an unprecedented time in health care as nurses spearhead the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and are providing care under extraordinary conditions. This year, the World Health Organization declared 2020 the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife.” Each year, National Nurses Week begins May 6 and ends on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, May 12. see less | View Image Page

Nurses Week is being celebrated this year during an unprecedented time in health care.



Spearheading the ongoing battle against the COVID-19, nurses are providing care under extraordinary conditions.



Each year, National Nurses Week begins May 6 and ends on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, May 12. Nightingale, who became known as the founder of professional nursing, was born May 12, 1820.



In celebration of her 200th birthday, the World Health Organization declared 2020 the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife.” Nightingale is quoted as having said:



“I am certain that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel.”



Kimbrough typically celebrates Nurses Week with festivities for the entire facility. However, this year is different. Each department will be celebrating together in small groups.



It’s clear that nurses and health care providers of all kinds face extraordinary circumstances this year.



Indeed, “Year of the Nurse” is a well-timed theme designated by the American Nurses Association to celebrate nurses’ commitment to their patients during this observance.



“Nursing has always been viewed as one of the most trusted professions,” said Col. Mary J. Shaw, deputy commander for nursing, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Meade.



“Nurses are at the forefront of this pandemic. They are providing life-saving care, compassion and advanced medical skills. Nurses affect patients and their families in dozens of roles, which include: ambulatory, inpatient, perioperative, public health, occupational health, academics and many other nursing disciplines. What they all have in common is a desire to help and impact another human being.”



Throughout the response to COVID-19, nurses at Kimbrough have shown selfless service, dedication and professionalism.



“Nurses at Kimbrough are going outside of their comfort zones to work in our central screening point, to provide care to suspected COVID-19 patients, and working in uncomfortable work environments for very long hours,” Shaw said.



“They have all changed their practice to readily adapt, ensuring the delivery of care doesn’t stop for patients.”



Increased protection measures have also presented challenges for delivering care. Prolonged wearing of personal protective equipment, providing care remotely and managing extra workload are just some examples of the challenges faced by Kimbrough nurses.



“Nurses are wearing additional personal protective equipment to reduce risk to their patients, their own health and to their families,” said Lt. Col. Arlene LeDoux, chief of Army Public Health Nursing. “Social distancing and the continuous use of increased PPE takes away from the personal caring touch that makes nursing so uniquely gratifying.



“Nurses are managing fear and anxiety to stay calm and be there for their patients, and each other, while managing the extra workload due to peers being out sick, quarantined or unable to work due to health concerns.”



Both Shaw and LeDoux agreed that despite the uncertainty of the future, nurses will always continue to be resilient and compassionate caregivers. This is evident in the care nurses provide.



“Nurses adapt to every new normal, ensuring patients get quality, safe care,” Shaw said. “Many nurses have provided patient care outside of Kimbrough to support and ensure health safety inside and outside the organization.



“Collaboration across the organization has built more effective health care teams.”