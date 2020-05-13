Goodfellow gradually restores base services to retirees

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, announced a Tier 2 base access policy exception, which included base access for retirees, their dependents, and eligible veterans on pre-designated hours and days, scheduled to take effect 20 May.



Though the base will remain in Tier 2 status and Health Protection Condition Charlie, retirees and eligible veterans will regain access to the Ross Clinic pharmacy, The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and the base commissary while adhering to Coronavirus precautions.



Goodfellow prioritizes the health and safety of its members, follows the Center of Disease Control and Prevention recommended precautions, and expects personnel on base to practice social distancing, use proper hygiene, and wear a face mask.



Pharmacy

The 17th Medical Group pharmacy will reinstate a curbside access point for new prescriptions and refills for all eligible members. The curbside pharmacy pickup will be located behind the clinic in the loading dock area. A map with directions is available in the attached photo to this article.



“The 17 MDG understands how important the pharmacy is to its retirees,” said 2nd Lt. Sidney Rodriguez, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron TRICARE operations patient administration flight commander. “A drive through pharmacy has been carefully developed to ensure social distancing procedures are in place while providing pharmaceutical services.”



Beginning 19 May, retirees may call in to activate their prescriptions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 325-654-3101. Prescriptions will not be activated outside of these hours.

Beginning 20 May, curbside prescription pick-up will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Please note, these services will not be available on 21 May or 22 May.



Face masks will be required for patients picking up prescriptions.



Routine care, immunization, optometry and laboratory services will remain prioritized for active duty and their dependents until further notice.



Commissary and Exchange

Base access for the commissary and exchange will be available during specific times for retirees, eligible veterans, and their dependents to ensure proper social distancing procedures. Customers are required to wear face masks when shopping.



Beginning 20 May, the commissary and exchange will be accessible on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Face masks must be worn and adhering to a social distance is required for entry.



Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this time.





Additional Information

These changes were made to best accommodate Goodfellow’s health and safety for all affiliated personnel.



“Thank you to the men and women of Team Goodfellow for your continued efforts for maintaining our mission readiness and training for the future force,” said Nazario. “Thank you to the city of San Angelo for your devoted support of our troops. We can and we will get through this together.”



For further questions or concerns please contact Goodfellow Public Affairs via phone at 325-654-3876 or email at 17TRWPA.2@us.af.mil





Pharmacy Q & A

I had my prescriptions transferred off base to another pharmacy due to the base restrictions, can I have them transferred back?

At this time the Goodfellow pharmacy cannot accept transfer prescriptions that were sent off base to another pharmacy. If you would like your prescriptions filled at Goodfellow, please contact your doctor’s office and have them write a new prescription when your medications are due to be filled. Please do not have your doctor’s office send a new prescription to us if you just recently had it filled by another pharmacy.



Can I bring a paper prescription to be filled at Goodfellow?

No. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goodfellow pharmacy currently does not accept paper prescriptions. All controlled substances written by off base providers must be filled either through Express Scripts or an off base pharmacy.



How will I know when my prescriptions are ready to be picked up?

Retirees picking up medications at Goodfellow are required to enroll in the pharmacy notification system. Please call the pharmacy at (325) 654-3101 to enroll. Once enrolled, the system will alert beneficiaries when prescriptions are ready for pick up via phone call or text message. Once notified, the medications will be available on the next curbside pick-up date.



I did not receive a notification that my prescription(s) were ready but I called them in already, can I still come to the curbside pick-up?

If you have not received notification that your prescription is ready, please do not show up to the curbside pick-up. Curbside slots are reserved for “ready” scripts only. If you have not received a notification that your prescription is ready for pick-up, please call the pharmacy during the designated hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Beginning 19 May, retirees may call in their prescriptions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 325-654-3101.



My doctor’s office sent in my prescription to the clinic, but I haven’t received notification that it’s ready to be picked up.

Once your doctor’s office has sent us the prescription(s), please call the pharmacy during the designated times (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 325-654-3101) to activate your prescription(s). The pharmacy notification system will alert beneficiaries when prescriptions are ready via phone call or text message.



How long do I have to pick-up my medications?

The pharmacy will hold all prescriptions for one week. If your medications are not picked up within this time period, you will have to re-activate your prescription over the phone



May someone pick-up my medications for me?

Other individuals may pick-up prescriptions on your behalf with a signed consent form or bring your identification card with them. For a printable version of consent form, please click HERE.

