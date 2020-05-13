National Guard Supports Operations at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center

May 13, 2020



Article and photos by Capt. David Boyles 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team/Pennsylvania Task Force West Public Affairs Officer



BEAVER, Pa. -- Twenty-seven Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard, in cooperation with our state partners and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, recently began a support mission the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, located at 246 Friendship Circle.



The Pennsylvania Task Force West service members and other service members from across the state answered the call within 24 hours and began in-processing and being fitted for personal protective equipment (PPE) at a nearby location on Sunday, May 11. The medical support team consists of 12 service members who are medically trained and 15 service members who are there to assist in cleaning and related tasks.



Military medical personnel continually train to help save lives while simultaneously ensuring good health within our military formations. We are proud to share that training and experience with our civilian communities.



Pennsylvania Task Force West has added 12 more Soldiers to assist inside the facility and one non-commissioned officer to assist outside of the facility with administrative matters. This synchronized effort focused on supporting the patients’ needs, brings the number of guardsmen to a total of 40 service members.



The Pa. National Guard has skilled professionals who are trained and experienced in conducting operations in complex conditions. We are proud to be able to share this expertise with Beaver County and our Commonwealth partners to help our fellow Pennsylvanians.



“One of the most important National Guard missions is to support our own communities,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. “Assisting and serving our fellow neighbors is a very personal effort as this is where we live. We are all in this together.”



“We continue to stay informed on the situation at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center to ensure we are providing all the necessary support, appropriate supplies, and equipment required to assist the resident care and facility management," said Lt. Col. Gary Zembower, Pennsylvania Task Force West commander. "We are responding to the effort with an additional 12 Soldiers to better serve the needs of the facility as they continue working toward focused resident care in a timely, cooperative effort.”



The Pennsylvania National Guard has a highly specialized aspect that is unique to the civilian soldier. Many of the members of the medical support team also work in the medical field in civilian occupations beyond the National Guard’s duty assignment.



An example of this attribute and one of the members of the National Guard who was essential in the initial assessment was Lt. Col. Albert Fogle, D.O. He is the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s brigade surgeon, the highest medical advisor to the commander. In his civilian occupation he is a board certified doctor in family medicine and fellowship trained and board certified in Geriatrics.



Our leadership has had ongoing communication with the on-ground teams. Both Lt. Col. Zembower and Lt. Col Fogle continue to coordinate with the Medical Support Team and the care center as we continue to address the dynamic needs of Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center and of the residents.



“The initiation of service members from the Pennsylvania National Guard assisting the facility has been a positive one," Fogle said after meetings with the management and doctors working at Brighton Rehab and wellness Center. "The cooperation of the staff and administration has been very open and welcoming. I was the leader of the initial survey team where the needs were identified in a review conducted on site in cooperation with representatives Hospital Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) in conjunction with PEMA and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Within 24 hours, our Pennsylvania National Guardsmen were able to respond and were integrated into the care center to assist with the residents' needs. Our service members are highly qualified and dedicated to assisting the residents needs to continue the ongoing cooperative effort against COVID-19.”



The team will provide cooperative support to the Brighton Rehab Center to allow the nurses and limited staff to focus on the patients living in the home. The medical support team work in three shifts with extra personnel assisting during the daytime shift as directed by Eva Hamilton, the Director of Nursing.



The medical support team’s officer in charge, 1st Lt. Moyer is working cooperatively with Brighton leadership and staffs to coordinate the efforts in the care center as the service members serve the needs of the facility and residents.



“It has been difficult in the early stages of coordination and orientation but we are very happy to help and provide care for the residents of Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center," Moyer said. "Whether it is taking out the trash, cleaning, feeding, or getting the patients ice, we are proud of our efforts in serving our community members.”



Brighton’s Rehab and Wellness Center owners said in an email, “Our chief goal is to defeat COVID-19 and preserve the health and well-being of the most vulnerable.”



The Pennsylvania National Guard will support their efforts through moving patients to transitional areas and cleaning, minor patient care-taking, and other supporting functions.



Additionally there is another group of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen which will augment the National Guard's presence concerning Brighton Care Center. They are a group of 11 service members from the Civil Support Team stationed in Fort Indiantown Gap. Their focus is sanitizing the facility and training the staff on proper sanitizing procedures. This team also began this Monday, May 11, by aiding, training, and assisting the Brighton’s Rehab and Wellness Center’s efforts concerning sterilizing areas of the building.



They met with Ed Mejia the director of environmental services at Brighton on Tuesday. Training of the staff from Health Care Services Incorporate, a contracted cleaning service, began immediately.



“We are extremely happy to have the National Guard’s assistance, and welcome the extra help,” Mejia said.



The Civil Support Team is a full time unit that is a highly trained group with skills that include cleaning hazardous biological, chemical, and virus-contaminated environments.



We will continue the effort to support the need of the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center as long as the need is present. Working together with our state partners and citizens is how we will get through this situation. We are all in this together.



In a letter addressing the service members, 2nd IBCT commander Lt. Col. Richard Tylicki said: “those Soldiers called out on Active Duty for the commonwealth’s response to the outbreak, I thank you for putting yourself in harm’s way to support civilian authorities as we work to beat this invisible and new enemy.”



"The PA National Guard has skilled professionals who are trained and experienced in conducting operations under challenging conditions" said Col. Frank Montgomery, the director of military support, PA National Guard. "We are proud to be able to share this expertise with our Commonwealth partners to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during these trying times."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 05.13.2020 16:48 Story ID: 369919 Location: PITTSBURGH AREA (BEAVER COUNTY), PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Supports Operations at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, by CPT David Boyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.