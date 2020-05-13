Keller recognizes, celebrates National Nurses Week

Courtesy Photo | Chaplain (Col.) Matthew P. Pawlikowski provided the “Blessing of the Hands” on a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chaplain (Col.) Matthew P. Pawlikowski provided the “Blessing of the Hands” on a Keller nurse during National Nurses Week. This blessing is often conducted during National Nurses Week or nursing graduation ceremonies. The blessing includes a nurse extending both hands, palms up. The Chaplain anoints the healing hands with a small dab of oil on the thumb, makes the sign of the Cross on each palm and provides a prayer that “these hands bring comfort and healing to those they touch.” (Photo provided by Maj. Shauntill Baah) see less | View Image Page

By Robert K. Lanier

Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital



Keller Army Community Hospital recognized National Nurses Week 2020 beginning May 6 and concluding Tuesday—which is the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale.



This annual weeklong event recognizes all of our military and civilian nurses, for their dedication and commitment to the profession.



This year’s recognition opened with a “Breakfast on the Go” on May 5. Chaplain (Col.) Matthew P. Pawlikowski provided the “Blessing of the Hands” for the ‘day shift’ nurses on May 5 and the ‘night shift’ nurses on May 6. Cupcakes were provide on May 7 and Friday included a pizza celebration. The recognition concluded on Tuesday, with punch and cookies, and closing remarks from Col. Alicia Madore, deputy commander for Nursing and Health Services, Keller Army Community Hospital.



“In the face of chaos, change and uncertainty around the world, Keller nurses stand united during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the healthcare team has adapted to meet the mission of caring for our patients and each other during this unprecedented national crisis,” Madore said. “The command team is thankful for the dedication, professionalism and compassion displayed by the nurses every day. For holding the hands of those who need someone to be there, for bearing witness when no one else can, for simply being there for our patients tirelessly and without hesitation.”



This year’s theme—“School Nurses: Supporting Students in Times of Crisis”—reinforces the changing times of 2020. This year, more than ever, all members of our school communities, school nurses included, have been required to take on unprecedented roles and adapt quickly to changes in their jobs. It is reflective of the significant roles school nurses have in the health care of their school communities to help make a healthier place for children and families to learn and grow during this crisis.



Keller nurses are not at the schools, but they do play an integral role in the health of West Point School students. From physical exams, to sports physicals, to pediatric care, Keller nurses are on the front line of West Point youth’s healthcare needs.



Additionally, Keller nurses have played a role in the future of nursing by providing education, mentorship and professional development to local nursing students from area colleges.



Keller nurses maintain a high level of professionalism and a sustained culture of safety within Army Medicine. It is a collective and sustained commitment by Keller’s leadership, managers and healthcare workers to emphasize safety over competing goals; it is clear that this core value and behavior is instilled in all nurses at Keller.



In the last few years, several Keller nurses have been recognized for their efforts in patient safety and, overall, Keller’s nurses continue to be ranked No. 1—or among the top—in Army Medicine in-patient satisfaction.



The mission of the U.S Army Nurse Corps is to provide responsive, innovative and evidence-based nursing care integrated on the Army Medicine Team to enhance readiness, preserve life and function, and promote health and wellness for all those entrusted to our care.



Keller nurses—officers, Soldiers and civilians—are the epitome of Army Nursing because:



• They are the critical link to our beneficiaries and can directly impact their health by educating them regarding their individual activity, nutrition and sleep habits.



• They have been providing quality care and selfless service to our Soldiers, family members and other beneficiaries for more than 100 years.



• They have earned the deep respect and gratitude of the American people because of their dedication to providing the best possible care to our Soldiers and their families.



• They have unselfishly come to the aid of victims of disaster and disease throughout the world.



• They are integral in defending freedom across the globe. Soldiers can rest assured, should they get wounded or ill, an Army nurse will be by their side during their hour of need.



“We see the great work they are doing and contributions across the continuum of care. We are thankful and proud to be part of such an amazing team,” Madore added.