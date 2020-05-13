FACSFAC VACAPES Conducts Aerial Change of Command

Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Virginia Capes (FACSFAC VACAPES) conducted an aerial change of command above Naval Station Norfolk, May 13.

After the aerial portion of the ceremony, Cmdr. John Ciganovich, from Naperville, Ill., reflected on his command’s accomplishments prior to being relieved by Cmdr. Stephen Lamoure.

Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic presided over the ceremony to recognize the important impact FASCSFAC VACAPES has had on the Atlantic Fleet under Ciganovich’s leadership.

One of Ciganovich’s focus areas during his tenure was recognizing the Sailor-centric contributions of each and every team member who supported their command’s overall mission to provide experience, training, and proficiency opportunities across the Atlantic fleet.

“FACSFAC VACAPES is the heart and soul to ensuring fleet training on the Eastern seaboard is accomplished. Our Sailors are the most professional force I have ever served with,” said Ciganovich, who lead his command from December 2018 to May.

The FACSFAC VACAPES command provides year-round support to Atlantic Fleet training in the coordinating of sea space, airspace, ranges. While in command, Ciganovich supported seven Carrier Strike Group and Expeditionary Strike Group Composite Training Exercises and 11 Tailored Ship’s Training Availability Groups managing more than 110,000 mishap-free flight hours over 112,000 square miles.

Ciganovich added the command’s successful training integration over the past two years was in large part to the men and women dedicated to the mission.

“Our Sailors were laser-focused on Sailor advancement that outpaced that of the Navy average, and it was the underpinning of the command’s success in earning back-to-back Retention Excellence Awards,” said Ciganovich who added our Navy personnel remains our greatest resource and key to our nation’s defense.

Lamoure, who previously served as the command’s executive officer thanked Ciganovich for his leadership.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to have the opportunity to take command of Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Virginia Capes,” said Lamoure. “The GIANT Killers’ stand ready to provide continued world class support to our U.S. Atlantic Fleet and Joint Forces in the more than 112,000 square miles of special use operating areas and training ranges.”

Ciganovich’s next assignment is the air boss aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).

FACSFAC’s mission is to provide preeminent control, coordination and management of Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Virginia Capes airspace, sea space, and sub-sea space to our nation's militaries, agencies and civilian users.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.13.2020 14:41 Story ID: 369912 Location: VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FACSFAC VACAPES Conducts Aerial Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.