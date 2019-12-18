Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps completes winter maintenance at Lock and Dam 4

    Corps completes winter maintenance at Lock and Dam 4

    Courtesy Photo | The team preps one of the tainter valve pits in order to remove the tainter valve. The...... read more read more

    ALMA, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ALMA, Wis. - St. Paul District, recently completed scheduled winter maintenance on Lock and Dam 4 near Alma, Wisconsin. The Corps’ maintenance and repair section from Fountain City, Wisconsin, began work in December 2019 and finished in March 2020.

    The team rehabilitated the lock’s four tainter valves, using a crane to remove the valves from the bottom of the lock walls. The project included sandblasting and painting the tainter valves with three coats of vinyl paint. “This type of rehabilitative work is critical to maintain infrastructure that is over 80 years old,” said Judy Denzer, Lock and Dam 4 lockmaster.

    On the lock wall, the team demolished a large section of concrete and installed a new section of armor plating on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River. The maintenance work fixed damage that occurs throughout the navigation season when tows entering the lock southbound come into contact with the upper wall, damaging its armor plate and the bull nose, the part of the structure separating the lock from the dam.

    High water during last year’s navigation season contributed to damage that occurs as 105-foot wide tows attempt to maneuver into a 110-foot wide lock. Currents are stronger during high water flows, especially when the dam’s gates are raised. If tows overcorrect, they come into contact with the lock structure.

    The project was originally scheduled to take place after dewatering the lock chamber. With dewatering delayed until 2021, operations management decided to go ahead with rehabilitating the valves and wall in order to improve navigation safety. Shortly after maintenance completion, the Corps reopened the lock to allow tows to travel north to St. Paul.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 05.13.2020 14:19
    Story ID: 369907
    Location: ALMA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps completes winter maintenance at Lock and Dam 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    navigation
    St. Paul
    Minnesota
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Corps
    MVP
    Mississippi River
    maintenance
    infrastructure
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Alma
    Saint Paul
    MVD
    Mississippi Valley Division
    upper Mississippi River
    critical infrastructure
    St. Paul District
    locks and dams
    lock and dam
    winter maintenance
    lock and dam 4
    Saint Paul District
    tainter valve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT