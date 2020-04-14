Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Toy visits the district during pandemic

    Maj. Gen. Toy visits the district during pandemic

    Photo By George Stringham | Maj. Gen. Toy presents a commander’s coin virtually to Clay Tallman, project...... read more read more

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Story by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. - Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Mark Toy visited the St. Paul District April 14 to meet first hand with St. Paul District staff, The Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota’s emergency management personnel and other partners coordinating COVID-19 response efforts across the region.

    During his brief visit, Maj. Gen. Toy toured the district’s Readiness Operations Center, where he observed recent technology upgrades and received a brief on the district’s response to COVID-19 and other activities.
    Rounding out the briefing, the division commander presented his command coin virtually to four individuals who had been instrumental in the successful operations conducted in support of the response to COVID-19.

    “I want to commend each and every one of you for your extraordinary efforts during this time of ever-changing events,” Toy said. “Your efforts to both the public and your fellow co-workers hasn’t gone unnoticed. As I say, We are Taking Care of People.”

    Nathan Wallerstedt and Clay Tallman of project management were recognized for the execution of 52 alternate care facilities, or ACF, assessments in Minnesota and North Dakota; Kevin Hanson for his expertise in developing a COVID-19 dashboard integrated within the district’s regular emergency management dashboard; and Kristin Kosterman for developing and maintaining an all-inclusive site where employees could find information surrounding current events.

    Division and district staff then met with the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management leadership in the state’s emergency operations center, where Maj. Gen. Toy saw much of where the state coordinates their COVID-19 response efforts and discussed potential ACFs. Toy also met with Joe Kelly, the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management director where more detail was discussed about the coordination that had been conducted at the federal and state levels.

    This work, Maj. Gen. Toy visits the district during pandemic, by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

