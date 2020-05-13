Photo Essay: Thousands of rainbow trout stocked at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employee Nick Bloomfield stocks rainbow trout...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employee Nick Bloomfield stocks rainbow trout April 29, 2020, in Stillwell Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 27-29, 2020, at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employee Nick Bloomfield stocks rainbow trout April 29, 2020, in Stillwell Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 27-29, 2020, at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



