    Photo Essay: Thousands of rainbow trout stocked at Fort McCoy

    Thousands of rainbow trout stocked at Fort McCoy in time for 2020 fishing season

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employee Nick Bloomfield stocks rainbow trout...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employee Nick Bloomfield stocks rainbow trout April 29, 2020, in Stillwell Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 27-29, 2020, at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

