How FORSCOM’s Largest SSA Works Through COVID-19 Pandemic

FORT HOOD, TEXAS – Automated logistical specialists with 62nd Quartermaster Company (62nd QC), 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (553rd CSSB), 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, work through the global pandemic, known as COVID-19, tightening up organization on site at the supply support activity warehouse (SSA) to provide essential supplies amid the virus on Fort Hood, Texas, April 27, 2020.



As majority of Fort Hood continues to work from home as best they can, the Wagonmasters with 62nd QC use the outflow of customers to organize every piece of product that comes through their SSA. This makes it easier for Troopers like Sgt. Diandra Beggs, receiving section non-commissioned officer in charge, 62nd QC, 553rd CSSB, 1st Cav. Div. Sust. Bde., to efficiently receive, shelve, and issue important supplies like hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and mechanical parts needed for units across the installation to accomplish their mission.



“Nothing has slowed down for us at all,” said Beggs. “Quality control is our biggest shot group tightener, we want 100 percent accuracy when it comes to issuing.”



The Wagonmaster SSA keeps their workflow heavy, substituting issue of non-essential supply for organization and issue of more important items. The supply of these items plays a vital role in keeping the population of Fort Hood safe and clean.



“We support nearly two-thirds of the installation, everywhere is sold out of these items,” said Beggs. “I have seen a lot of leaders come in here and say, ‘we really needed this, we can’t get it from anywhere else.”



The Wagonmasters now prepare to be a part of the newly developed Division Materiel Readiness Center (DMRC) ran by their higher sustainment headquarters. The DMRC will look over the health of all SSAs in 1st Cavalry Division and ensure all parts are available to build and maintain combat readiness and lethality within the First Team.



“The SSA is the heartbeat of the division, if the SSAs are working at a high velocity it will strengthen the division's readiness,” said Col. Patrick A. Disney, commander of 1st Cav. Div. Sust. Bde.



Each SSA will have to shift the speed of their work to a higher “velocity” and work together internally to issue all essential items to their subordinate units in a timely manner.



“If we are the heaviest division in the Army then we should be the most ready division in the Army,” said Disney. “That starts with the health of our SSAs.”

Disney also stated, the Wagonmasters will continue to work hard and build velocity not only against COVID-19 but also to build combat power within the 1st Cavalry Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.13.2020 12:36 Story ID: 369897 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How FORSCOM’s Largest SSA Works Through COVID-19 Pandemic, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.