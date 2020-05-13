Cloth face covering required at NHC Corpus Christi

As NMRTC Corpus Christi responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are implementing additional health protection measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus, and enable us to better preserve the health and well-being of all patients and staff.



Newly released guidance from the Defense Health Agency has directed the use of cloth face coverings for all personnel while in any public space within a DHA facility.



Effective Thursday, May 14, all military personnel, DoD civilian employees, DoD contractor employees, family members, and all other individuals who enter the clinic will wear cloth face coverings while in public spaces and in workspaces where it is difficult to maintain at least six feet of social distance.



Public spaces include, but are not limited to, entrances and exits, hallways, elevators, and bathrooms.



For all personnel in or transiting through the clinic, face coverings must be worn unless that person is inside of a private office or workspace where at least six feet of social distance is strictly maintained.



Cloth face coverings are not required for and should not be placed on young children under age 2.



The CDC’s guidance on use and instructions for homemade face covers can be found at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.



In addition to face coverings, proper hand hygiene is also required. Whether though alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water, all personnel should practice some form of hand hygiene before entering the clinic.



Wearing a cloth face covering does not negate the requirement to maintain social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.



The NMRTC-CC team remains dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality healthcare to our beneficiaries, and these measures have been put in place to help ensure the safety of our service members, our staff and our patients.

