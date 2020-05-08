Navy Blue Angles Fly Over Lot J

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., (May 8, 2020) – Soldiers and nurses were able to watch the Navy’s Blue Angels signature blue and yellow F/A-18 Hornet aircraft as they circled the community-based testing site at Lot J, as a part of the President’s operation America Strong.



America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.



At the CBTS, Soldiers with the 3 rd Battalion of the 20 TH Special Forces Group (Airborne) are partnered with local nurses to administer COVID-19 test kits to the surrounding community within the drive-through test site.



More than 60 Soldiers and more than 50 nurses support the site, servicing up to six testing lanes, with the ability to administer up to 700 tests daily.



Spc. Britton Mahoney, with the 3/20 th SFG, is a combat medic at the CBTS, and he was able to witness the tribute to frontline responders.



“I think it is very cool that they even thought to do that and thought to give a tribute to all the healthcare workers out there.” said Mahoney. “It is nice to see someone is acknowledging what we are doing."



During their aerobatic demonstration, the Blues Angels fly six jets and split into the diamond formation, Blue Angels 1 through 4, and the lead and opposing solos, Blue Angels 5 and 6. Most of the show alternates between maneuvers performed by the diamond formation and those performed by the solos.



Spc. Dustan Hollingsworth, with the 3/20 th , also experienced the America Strong operation at Lot J.



“It is nice to see people pull together and support the mission that we’ve been doing, the civilians and healthcare workers have been doing this for months and with us being away from our families it is nice to see they are supporting us,” said Hollingsworth.



Jacksonville’s Lot J testing site continues to remain open daily, administering tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in support of Jacksonville, and the surrounding community’s efforts to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

