In conjunction with the 164th Air Lift Wing, the 134th Air Refueling Wing will be performing a series of flyovers for Tennessee healthcare workers as part of Operation American Resolve.

Date Taken: 05.12.2020 Date Posted: 05.13.2020 Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing Thanks Tennessee Healthcare Workers by Performing Flyovers, by SSgt Treven Cannon