In conjunction with the 164th Air Lift Wing, the 134th Air Refueling Wing will be performing a series of flyovers for Tennessee healthcare workers as part of Operation American Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2020 11:26
|Story ID:
|369879
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing Thanks Tennessee Healthcare Workers by Performing Flyovers, by SSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS
