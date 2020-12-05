Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    134th Air Refueling Wing Thanks Tennessee Healthcare Workers by Performing Flyovers

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    In conjunction with the 164th Air Lift Wing, the 134th Air Refueling Wing will be performing a series of flyovers for Tennessee healthcare workers as part of Operation American Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.13.2020 11:26
    Story ID: 369879
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing Thanks Tennessee Healthcare Workers by Performing Flyovers, by SSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Healthcare
    Tennessee
    Flyover
    ANG
    KC-135
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    Flyovers
    McGhee Tyson Air Base
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    Operation American Resolve
    134th Air National Guard
    Tennessee Salutes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT