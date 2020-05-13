Hill Airman wins Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award

Photo By Todd Cromar | Capt. Scott A. Jensen, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, in front of a transporter erector...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Capt. Scott A. Jensen, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, in front of a transporter erector at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 27, 2020. Jensen is the winner of the 2019 Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award that recognizes base-level military and civil service aircraft, munitions, and missile maintenance personnel for excellence. Jensen was selected for the award while attached to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Capt. Scott A. Jensen, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, has been awarded the Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for 2019.



The Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award is an Air Force-level award that recognizes base-level military and civil service aircraft, munitions, and missile maintenance personnel who have demonstrated the highest degree of sustained job performance, job knowledge, job efficiency and results.



Jensen was selected for the award while attached to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium. The squadron was responsible for partnering with the Belgian Air Force in support of the NATO deterrence mission.



“Nobody wins individual awards without a team, and this award is a win for all of my Airmen,” Jensen said. “2019 was a very busy year for USAFE deterrence, and my unit in particular had a record breaking year. Together we set high standards and goals for each other, and knocked it out of the park.”



Jensen is currently in the Logistics Career Broadening Program at the Ogden ALC.



In this program, officers are competitively selected by a team for deliberate development as future senior material leaders. Officers complete rotations in depot maintenance, supply chain management, and weapon system program offices, to gain experience in life cycle logistics, so they may become more effective leaders, upon return to the field.