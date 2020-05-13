Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honoring fallen Defenders: 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March

    Honoring fallen Defenders: 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March

    Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron march during the 100th SFS Memorial...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron took part in the 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March as part of events to commemorate National Police Week 2020 at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2020.

    National Police Week is an observance in the United States which pays tribute to local, state and federal officers who've died or who've been disabled in the line of duty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.13.2020 11:01
    Story ID: 369876
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring fallen Defenders: 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Culture
    9/11
    Ruck
    Defenders
    RAF Mildenhall
    Iraq
    National Police Week
    48th Security Forces Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    Team Mildenhall
    USAFE-UK
    Social Distancing
    Physical Distancing
    Fallen 14

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT