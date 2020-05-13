Honoring fallen Defenders: 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March

Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron march during the 100th SFS Memorial...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron march during the 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March to commemorate National Police Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2020. National Police Week is an observance in the United States which pays tribute to local, state and federal officers who’ve died or who’ve been disabled in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau) see less | View Image Page