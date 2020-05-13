Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron took part in the 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March as part of events to commemorate National Police Week 2020 at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2020.
National Police Week is an observance in the United States which pays tribute to local, state and federal officers who've died or who've been disabled in the line of duty.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2020 11:01
|Story ID:
|369876
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honoring fallen Defenders: 100th SFS Memorial Ruck March, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
