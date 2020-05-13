Top 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team maintenance Soldiers recognized in time for Ordnance Corps birthday

Photo By Sgt. Devin Lewis | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, Task Force Spartan Commander and Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Devin Lewis | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, Task Force Spartan Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, Task Force Spartan senior enlisted advisor, give challenge coins to the top four maintenance Soldiers in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team at a ceremony held in the Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2020. To ensure social distancing maintaining a 6-feet distance, the Soldiers were tossed the coins after they were recognized for their commitment to the maintenance career field and Ordnance Corps. The Ordnance Corps' birthday is May 14, 1812. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Ordnance Corps was established on May 14, 1812. Soldiers who serve in this career field are taught skills that support maintenance, munitions, explosive ordnance disposal, and explosive safety. Because of their mission, Ordnance Soldiers play a vital role in an armored brigade combat team to maintain readiness and lethality.



“Maintenance is the backbone of what we do keeping combat-ready to get us to the fight,” said U.S. Army Col. Robert Bumgardner, commander of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard. “Our maintainers are the unsung heroes of the organization.”



To recognize Ordnance Soldiers in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, Task Force Spartan commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, senior enlisted advisor, Task Force Spartan, presented challenge coins to four top performers who exemplified the very best in dependability, flexibility and readiness in their maintenance roles. The ceremony was held May 11, 2020 in the Central Command area of responsibility.



The Soldiers recognized were U.S. Army Sgt. Zachery Drzik, a wheeled vehicle mechanic in the Ohio National Guard, Spc. Nicholas Davis, a recovery vehicle operator in Bravo Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, Spc. Jacob Adams, a track vehicle repairer in Foxtrot Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, and Pfc. Teresa Peppers, a wheeled vehicle mechanic in Echo Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, North Carolina National Guard.



Drzik was commended for his work on recovery missions as well as for cross-training others with his prior experiences. Davis received accolades for his professionalism and expertise, as well as for his excellent support to his unit. Adams was commended for his efforts with repair parts, work orders, and support to the 1-113th Field Artillery. Peppers was recognized for her high standards, strong work ethic, and determination to expand her knowledge of wheeled and tracked vehicles.



“We have to be able to shoot, move and communicate,” said Bumgardner. “We can’t win if we can’t get to the fight, and can’t do this without our maintainers.”



Bumgardner added that his many years serving in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, beginning when he was a lieutenant, have taught him how important maintainers and sustainers are to the mission. He said the crews and maintenance Soldiers in Old Hickory have grown throughout the deployment in their ability to troubleshoot, solve problems, and repair equipment.



“The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team has become a phenomenal power at our highest readiness levels,” said Bumgardner. “Our maintainers have been on these vehicles nearly every day for the past twelve months.”



The Ordnance Branch is one of the oldest branches of the U.S. Army that has undergone changes in roles and responsibilities to meet the requirements on the battlefield. The Soldiers in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team are deployed for Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The brigade includes units from the North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Washington, and Illinois National Guard.



“The National Guard as an organization has advantages with our mechanics because we have longevity in our Soldiers,” said Bumgardner. “I foresee these Soldier who have supported this deployment being the future of our maintenance force from what they’ve learned here.”