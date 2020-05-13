Mother Sends Masks to EOD Soldiers

Support for the military isn’t in short supply these days, but one service member's mom went the extra mile to help U.S. service members and their partner nations and allies.

Annette Frye helped make more than 1,000 masks for service members deployed overseas to the Middle East.

"I reached out to my mom and said we could use some masks, so she got with her friends and they made the masks in about a week," said Master Sgt. Ronnie Brickey, a U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician (EOD) assigned to Task Force Hellhound, which falls under Task Force Spartan.

"This is special knowing you have the support of loved ones back home," said Brickley. "These masks cost money, time, and energy and she was willing to drop what she was doing to make it happen. Not only myself, but those I work with are now taken care of."

A military mom for 20 years, Annette Frye is no stranger to supporting the military but 1,100 masks later this was a new challenge.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be rounding up donations, supplies and volunteers to make 1,100 masks," said Frye.

These masks helped to support those from many different branches of both U.S. and partner nations.

"She's like a modern-day Rosie the Riveter," said Bill Dochnahl, a Vietnam veteran and friend of Frye.

"I really don't think I am, but I would like to think that I am doing something positive," said Frye. "This pandemic has created stress, despair, confusion and hopelessness around our world. If we made even the tiniest difference, then we were successful."

The Soldiers of Task Force Hellhound fall under Task Force Spartan which is currently being led by the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division.

The mission is a unique, multi-component organization, made up of active Army and National Guard units, rounded out by U.S. Army Reserve support units.

Through Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), Task Force Spartan maintains a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen our defense relationships and build partner capacity.

