Seabees Build Protective Equipment for Healthcare Workers at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

Staff members of U.S. Naval Hospital Rota (USNHR), on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, have been tracking the progression of COVID-19 from the beginning of the emergence of the novel virus. The hospital and staff have been organizing ongoing training in response to the fight against COVID-19.



Lt. Estrellita Edmond, an Emergency Room nurse, took the information provided during training and dedicated extra hours to comb through articles regarding the onslaught of COVID-related practice guidelines, to maintain the highest quality of care for the patients at USNHR. Amongst her research, she reviewed an article highlighting a Taiwanese anesthesiologist's personal protective equipment (PPE) creation: a transparent plastic box that creates a physical barrier between the patient and health care provider.



Edmond, also a prior chief petty officer, brought her newfound information to Chief Hospital Corpsman Benjamin Graves and requested help in finding the resources to create the barrier.



"I knew that is there was a way to make it happen quickly and efficiently; it would happen through the Chiefs' Mess," said Edmond.



Graves reached out to the Naval Station Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Public Works Department (PWD) Seabees on NAVSTA Rota. The barriers were created and delivered in less than a week.



"These products are a clear indication that communication works. You don't have to have all the answers, but knowing who to go to is critical for mission success. Everyone has a part in controlling the spread of this virus, and I'm very grateful to Chief Justin Rummel of the PWD Seabees for coming through for us," said Graves.



Healthcare workers at USNHR are working to maintain the highest medical care for all beneficiaries.



"We are fully prepared to take care of COVID-19 patients. Protecting our staff so they can stay in the fight is a top priority. It is highly commendable that we have officers and enlisted sailors looking out for each other as a work-family as well as their patients," said Capt. Andrew Archila, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota commanding officer.



For more information about the fight against COVID-19, visit https://www.med.navy.mil/SITES/NHROTA/Pages/Home.aspx.

