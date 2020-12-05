Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Profile: Cpl. Chance Runnels

    Corporal Chance Runnels

    Photo By Capt. Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler | "I am the one that bags the tests, cleans them off and makes sure they are safe for...... read more read more

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Story by Capt. Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler 

    Texas Military Department

    The Texas Military Department is profiling the citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen of the Texas National Guard through a series of interviews as they discuss their role within the Guard, their reaction to the COVID-19 response, and the impact of the current mission on their lives.

    Corporal Chance Runnels is a parachute rigger (92 R) attached to the Texas National Guard's 294th Quartermaster Company. He is currently mobilized as part of the Texas Military Department's Mobile Testing Team operations to provide COVID-19 testing to citizens across the state of Texas.

    "I am one that bags the tests, cleans them off and makes sure they are safe for travel to the testing location.

    We got trained by the medics on how to clean and take care of the tests properly to make them safe for transport," said Runnels.

    Runnels gladly accepted the opportunity to join the Texas Military Department's mission in combating COVID-19:

    "I was asked if I wanted to be on mission. I’m an apprentice line-man, so I work on power lines. Luckily my job is easy going so they let me come here with out any questions."

    "It’s pretty cool to see what the medics do on a regular basis and how we can integrate and help them out."

    "We are here to test you and get you on your way. There are a lot of nervous people which is understandable, it’s a scary thing.

    We talk to them and try to answer their questions, and reassure them that it’ll be ok"

