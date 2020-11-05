JBPHH Silver Dolphin Bistro Reopens

The Silver Dolphin Bistro at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) reopened May 11, after being closed since March 2019 for necessary renovations and improvements.



“Self-help from the Sailors had been the biggest contribution to the renovation,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Eric Gonzalez. “They have put in a lot of effort to make the space more welcoming with different accent walls and inspirational Navy memorabilia. It’s more of an art gallery now and not ‘just some place to eat.’”



With the galley reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the culinary specialists have taken extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. There were clearly marked 6 feet distancing signs and sanitation stations, and everyone was required to wear a face covering. During this time, meals are takeout only. Although they had to adjust the meals to be takeout ready, Gonzalez said you could still expect “awesome meals.”



Capt. Jeff Bernard, commander, JBPHH also joined in serving take-out lunches to the Sailors in support of the reopening.



“It’s important for service members to have access to quality waterfront meals three times a day,” said Bernard.



The Sailors were grateful to have the galley reopened.



“Some of us only get an hour for lunch so it’s more convenient and you get a lot for what you pay for,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Steven Ulu, assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.



JBPHH is home to the Air Force's key strategic flight line in the Pacific and the Navy's most historically significant homeport, with 177 tenant commands and about 93,000 active duty personnel and their family members, Department of Defense civilians and contractors.

